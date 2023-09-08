|
Urgent actions required to protect Sundarbans biodiversity and fisheries
|
Dear Sir
Sundarbans, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is not only a critical natural habitat but also a source of livelihood for countless communities and a significant contributor to the government's revenue through the exploitation of its rich natural resources.
Recent developments have shown that a number of dry fish factories have proliferated within the eastern and western zones of the Sundarbans. One of the most alarming aspects of this issue is the netting of different species of fishes and fingerlings within the deep forests, followed by their drying. This has a devastating impact on fish breeding, causing irreparable harm to the delicate ecosystem of the Sundarbans.
Adnan Anan Sikder
Student, Department of CSE, East West University