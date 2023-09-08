Challenges looming over Bangladesh economy







The country's economy is facing a three-fold challenge, as identified by the Finance Division of the Ministry of Finance. These challenges include the recovery of the post-coronavirus economy, instability in international markets due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, and preparations to address post Least Developed Country (LDC) challenges. These multifaceted challenges necessitate a strategic approach to rationalize government expenditures and enhance overall debt management to ensure economic resilience.



However, experts argue that the issues identified as challenges are not unique to Bangladesh but are also relevant to many developing countries, especially those transitioning from LDC status.

The actual question lies in the unique characteristics of Bangladesh's response to these challenges. The efficiency of revenue collection, investment in critical sectors like education and healthcare, foreign sector fragility, poor reserves, and difficulties in implementing commitments made to international financial institutions are all indicators that require careful consideration.



Amid these challenges, the decline in foreign exchange reserves, which has persisted for two years, is a point of major concern. Bangladesh Bank's reserves have declined steadily, falling from a record high of $48.04 billion in August 2021 to approximately $23.06 billion in August 2023. The continued erosion of reserves raises questions about the nation's ability to meet International Monetary Fund (IMF) conditions, which stipulate that reserves must exceed $24 billion.



Decline in foreign exchange reserves is intertwined with multiple factors, including inflation, decreased remittances, and challenges in managing foreign loans from development partners. The decrease in inward remittances by 18.78 percent in August, the lowest in six months, further underscores the need for careful financial management.



Amid these concerns, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) has reported a satisfactory start to the fiscal year 2023-24, with revenue collections in July exceeding those of the previous year by 15.38 percent. Despite this positive start, revenue collection still fell short of the target.



The point, however, Bangladesh's economy faces a complex set of challenges that require both immediate and long-term strategies to address. Effective measures to combat money laundering, strengthen foreign exchange reserves, and manage foreign loans are vital. Moreover, initiatives to improve revenue collection, enhance financial discipline, and promote economic diversification will be crucial in securing the nation's economic future and maintaining its growth momentum.



