

Are street vendors in Bangladesh entrepreneurs or self-employed?



An entrepreneur is someone who has an idea and who works to create a product or service that people will buy, as well as an organization to support that effort. Again a self-employed is someone who works for himself as a freelancer, or independent contractor. Usually, the world's poor people are self-employed rather than entrepreneurs. As in most developing countries, there are very few opportunities for people to earn more and reduce poverty. They only earn to survive. In Bangladesh, the scenario is not at all different. If we can see closely, most of the poor people in our country are self-employed. In many cases, poor people have become self-employed instead of entrepreneurs. In the USA 10.1% of the workforce is currently self-employed as of January 2023. That's almost 16.2 million people. The number is quite promising in Bangladesh as well. Around, 59.03% of people are reported to be self-employed in 2021. This is because to become an entrepreneur, one must have some skills, and some financial ability. But poor people in our country don't have any of those. They usually start a business to earn now and then some extra so that they can live a better life. Their business doesn't generate any other employment.



In the street, we can see many temporary vendors. Like in summer, we get to encounter many people setting up their businesses with seasonal fruits like mangoes, jake fruits, pineapple, etc. Also, we can see some fuchka wala, jhal muri wala, etc in the street. These temporary vendors have increased in Dhaka city during the time of EID or because of some natural disasters in rural areas, such as floods or river bank erosion. Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) projected that Covid-19 an economic shock Bangladesh faced could push an additional 16.4 million people into poverty. Many people lost their jobs during that period.

There are a few factors and causes that can draw them into self-employment.

We are not unaware of the fact that education plays a vital role in almost every element of a country. A recent study shows that 55% of street vendors have completed their primary education. Only 15% have completed their secondary-level education. The gap between primary and secondary schooling shows a fair percentage of dropouts. The lack of knowledge constrains the awareness of opportunities, and access to different industries, getting skills to start and manage a business effectively, making entrepreneurship a viable option. To reduce poverty there are several microfinance institutions (MFIs) that provide microcredit to unprivileged people so that they can start a business by themselves and create an enterprise in the future.



But it turns out it requires some sort of skills, pieces of training, and entrepreneurship knowledge to be a part of this Microcredit program. Alongside with high-interest rates, they can fall into a poverty trap. Even if they got the credit, they would use it for consumption as they lack guidance about the proper usage of it. So as an alternative, they choose to be self-employed and start their business with no sort of skills, training, or entrepreneurship knowledge. Some of them learned by watching from others. For financial purposes, most of them (50%) take credit from their relatives and friends or use their own savings. According to a study, 50% and 30% took loans from relatives and no loans, respectively. Due to the lack of formal employment opportunities, poor people who moved from rural to urban areas engage in informal activities. Additionally, they do not have the necessary skills to find employment in these formal sectors of the economy. They frequently work for themselves, which typically requires little capital and is not necessarily skill-intensive. Researchers found that less than half (44%) of the street vendors have been operating their business on the street for no more than five years. And 20% of them are new to the occupation of street vending, whereas 30% of them have been doing it for more than six years, so they are better able to understand the challenges of doing business on the streets. Only a few of the jobs that require skills such as tailoring, food stall, seasonal pitha (Chitoi pitha, Bhapha pitha), and sometimes fruit selling.



We have talked with some of the local vendors in Dhaka city. Most of them said that their occupation helped them lead a decent life. Their condition did not improve or sometimes even worse. We have discussed with the fruit seller, the tea stall owner, Fuchka Wala, and the food cart owner and they reported to us they had multiple businesses which means they are seasonal sellers. They move from town to town with different occupations.



After talking with the vendors we have come up with some reasons behind their self-employment. One of the tea stall owners had said that he worked in a government office. He was a former desk job holder. But after COVID-19, he had lost his job. Then he started the tea stall as it takes little capital to start the business. The fruit seller explained to us that, he knew this business from his childhood. His father was also a fruit seller. So this is like a family business for him. All of them we were talking to had told us they were leading a decent life. Their condition neither improves nor worsens.



Though these kinds of employment may produce less profit for the poor, it can't be denied that the life of urban, and rural residents has become much easier and more convenient because of their existence. Consumers can receive easy and quick access to their daily needs. Acknowledging self-employment as a vital pathway to provide underprivileged individuals with a dignified livelihood, warrants recognition and assistance, enabling the self-employed to break the chains of poverty. If the microcredit becomes more approachable with some skill training sessions, they might bring themselves to take part in the program.



Asma Akter and Ummay Honey Fariha, MSS in Economics,

East West University

Muhammad Yunus once said that poor people are the world's greatest entrepreneurs. Every day, they must innovate in order to survive. The statement that poor people choose to be entrepreneurs might be a generalization, and it's essential to recognize that individual circumstances vary widely. 