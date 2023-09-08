

Transitional rural growth in Bangladesh



The study described here-undertaken in partnership with the Planning Commission- provides an empirical basis for answering that question by analyzing the dynamics of rural growth. The analysis identifies the key changes occurring in the rural economy, the principal drivers of rural incomes, the implications for policy, and related actions to foster future growth, further reduce poverty, and improve food security and nutrition.



Agriculture in Bangladesh has performed extremely well, despite being one of the sectors that is most vulnerable to climate shocks. The trend growth rate (over rolling 10-year periods) has increased steadily for the past two decades, reaching a high 5 percent in recent years-high by agricultural growth standards. This growth has been driven primarily by productivity growth, underpinned by a combination of technical progress and efficiency gains triggered by policy reforms. The major macro-economic and trade reforms of the early 1990s, building on the momentum of previous agricultural reforms in agricultural input and output markets, had a significant positive impact on agricultural productivity.

Agriculture's performance is even more impressive considering that it has been achieved in the face of adverse incentives created by some macro policies (in essence, while "swimming against the tide"). Even under the much-improved policy framework, domestic terms of trade for agriculture have steadily declined. An implicit anti-agriculture domestic policy bias has persisted x with continued protection for the manufacturing sector, likely aggravating rural-urban income and poverty gaps. This macro-policy context also means that while agricultural growth has been helped by higher food prices in recent years (a matter of concern to many), the steadily accelerating longterm growth in agriculture is not simply a price effect-it has been driven by productivity growth.



The most important drivers of agricultural growth-facilitated by policy reforms since the 1980s and strategic investments in research and infrastructure-have been irrigation expansion, modern technology (high-yielding varieties), better road connectivity, more xi efficient markets, and increased mechanization. In the last few years, high real prices have also significantly helped farmers, but only by preventing a further deterioration of the terms of trade, which remain well below the levels of the mid-1990s. The bulk of the growth has been through increased yields, and more precisely through TFP growth, reflecting high returns to agricultural research and policy reforms.



It is increasingly apparent that agriculture must diversify more rapidly if Bangladesh is to meet changing demand, improve nutrition, and adapt to a changing climate. The overall structure of agriculture has changed little. Rice continues to dominate the crop sector and has driven much of the growth in agricultural productivity. The share of high-value agriculture (horticulture, livestock, and fisheries products) has grown, but slowly. The progress on diversification partly reflects the past emphasis of policy and strategy on the production of food grains, principally rice, to achieve food security.



Given rapid growth in the share of rural non-farm enterprises focusing on trading, especially in agricultural produce, the good news from surveys of traders and farmers is that markets appear to be functioning very well. Marketing margins are quite small and reasonable. Transport costs are the major source of traders' variable costs. The market survey found very little evidence of the much talked about cartelization of markets by a few powerful traders fleecing farmers, or other forms of uncompetitive behavior. Another finding that demystifies another widely held view is that physical post-harvest losses are very low (under 5 percent)-much lower than the 30-40 percent generally quoted.



Improvements in market infrastructure and finance are vital to move Bangladesh to the next level of more modernized and even more efficient supply chains. Further investment is needed in roads, electricity infrastructure, and upgraded market facilities. Traders, especially those operating in markets for high-value products, require substantial working capital and better access to finance.



A more immediate policy priority is to achieve better outcomes in nutrition. Malnutrition rates remain high, with serious human development and economic impacts. Intuitively it can be argued that what happens to agriculture is important to sustaining food security, and what happens in agriculture matters for improving nutritional outcomes. Clearly, nutritional security is a complex, multi-sectoral challenge, with many contributory factors, among which agriculture is prominent. The empirical findings show a significant impact of agricultural diversification (out of rice) on dietary diversity, which remains very low in Bangladesh.



Based on the findings summarized here, the five priority areas for action are: A balanced development strategy; more rapid diversification in agriculture-with carefully balanced attention to rice; Further improving the policy framework and rebalancing public expenditure priorities; an enabling environment for robust rural non-farm growth and more efficient value chains and continued investment in connectivity.



Prospects for agricultural growth are closely linked to prospects for food security and nutrition. A legitimate question to ask at this juncture of Bangladesh's agricultural transformation is what might happen to food and nutrition security if the focus of development policy and strategy shifts more toward diversification, with an emphasis on income growth. With a continued focus on agricultural research to push the production frontier forward and to build agriculture's resilience to climate and biophysical stress, there is significant potential to release land for much-needed crop diversification.



In terms of the pro-poor nature of alternative strategies, the results show agricultural growth to have the highest elasticity of both total and food consumption by households relative to growth originating in the non-agricultural parts of the economy.



The writer is Team leader cum Monitoring & Evaluation Specialist, Program for Supporting Rural Bridges (SupRB), a World Bank project in LGED



