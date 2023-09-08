Cop among four sent to jail in Madaripur







District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Ismail Hossain handed down the verdict on Tuesday noon.



The jailed persons are: former police constable Jahidul Islam, former TSI Golam Rahman, former medical assistant of Police Hospital Pias Bala, and Haider Farazi, son of Safiuddin Farazi of Ghatmajhi Village in Sadar Upazila.

Meanwhile, two other accused in the case former superintend of police Subrata Kumar Halder and former constable Nuruzzaman Sumon were absent at the court.



Public Prosecutor (PP) of the court Advocate Siddiqur Rahman said an advertisement was published on May 28, 2019 for the recruitment of police constable. On June 26, 31 men and 23 women were selected.



Meanwhile, a special team from police headquarters recovered Tk 73.50 lakh from the accused. After investigation, it was known that the money was taken from the applicants as bribe.



On July 5, 2023, Deputy Director of Police Headquarters Md Hafizul Islam lodged a case with the District Anti-Corruption Commission office, the PP added.

