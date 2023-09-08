Two die falling from trees in Kurigram, Dinajpur







ULIPUR, KURIGRAM: A schoolboy died after falling from a tree in Ulipur Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.



The incident took place in Thakurbari Bazar area under Dhamshreni Union of the upazila at around 3:30 pm.

The deceased was identified as Abdullah Hossain, 12, son of Raju Mia of Balabari area under Thanahat Union in Chilmari Upazila of the district. He was a fifth grader at Indarar Par Government Primary School. He along with his family members lived in his maternal grandfather Abdul Latif's house in Ulipur Upazila.



Police and the deceased's family sources said Abdullah along with his friends climbed on a tree beside Thakurbari Temple to collect fruits. At one stage, Abdullah fell from there accidentally, which left him dead on the spot.



Being informed, police visited the scene. Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ulipur Police Station (PS) Golam Martuza confirmed the incident.



BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR: A young man died after falling from a tree in Birampur Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.



The deceased was identified as Rashidul Islam, 25, son of Asir Miah, a resident of Gopalpur Village under the upazila.



Local sources said Rashid climbed the tree to cut its branches. While he was cutting a branch, he fell down from the top and died on the spot.



Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy upon their request. Birampur PS OC Subrata Kumar confirmed the incident.



A boy and a young man died after falling from trees in separate incidents in two districts- Kurigram and Dinajpur, in two days.ULIPUR, KURIGRAM: A schoolboy died after falling from a tree in Ulipur Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.The incident took place in Thakurbari Bazar area under Dhamshreni Union of the upazila at around 3:30 pm.The deceased was identified as Abdullah Hossain, 12, son of Raju Mia of Balabari area under Thanahat Union in Chilmari Upazila of the district. He was a fifth grader at Indarar Par Government Primary School. He along with his family members lived in his maternal grandfather Abdul Latif's house in Ulipur Upazila.Police and the deceased's family sources said Abdullah along with his friends climbed on a tree beside Thakurbari Temple to collect fruits. At one stage, Abdullah fell from there accidentally, which left him dead on the spot.Being informed, police visited the scene. Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ulipur Police Station (PS) Golam Martuza confirmed the incident.BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR: A young man died after falling from a tree in Birampur Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.The deceased was identified as Rashidul Islam, 25, son of Asir Miah, a resident of Gopalpur Village under the upazila.Local sources said Rashid climbed the tree to cut its branches. While he was cutting a branch, he fell down from the top and died on the spot.Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy upon their request. Birampur PS OC Subrata Kumar confirmed the incident.