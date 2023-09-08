Ex-BCL leader ‘commits suicide’ at Ramgarh





RAMGARH, KHAGRACHHARI, Sept 7: A former leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Ramgarh Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Ataul Karim Shiblu, 38, son of Nurul Karim, a resident of Toisalpara area under the upazila. He was a former convener of Ramgar Municipality Unit of the BCL and joint convener of Ramgarh College BCL.





Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Khagrachhari Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Sub-Inspector (SI) of Ramgarh Police Station (PS) Shamsul Amin said it is assumed that he might have committed suicide but the actual reason behind the death would be known after getting the autopsy report.



