Flood washes away Tk 25 lakh fish at Nageshwari







Vast areas of the upazila became flooded several times due to heavy rain and upstream tide in August. Long time water-logging damaged croplands and vegetable fields.



Fish growers of Purba Sanchusarvita in Nageshwari Municipality Abdur Rashid and Anisur Rahman said, "Only few days back, fishes would make game in ponds. We were expecting to call in wholesaler for selling these and releasing fry freshly. But that dream didn't come true. Our pond fishes got washed away. "

They were echoed by other fish farmers including Alam Mia of Mechhnirparh, Jahanur and Dhobir of Newashi Boardghor.



They said, it will not be possible for them to overcome the situation if they don't get incentives.



Upazila Senior Fisheries Officer Shahadat Hossain said, if possible victim fish farmers have been advised to release fry again.



Besides, the authorities concerned have been given victim list and economic loss. If incentives are granted, these will be distributed among them, he added.

