Child, four others suffer bullet injuries in Munshiganj AL factional clash





MUNSHIGANJ, Sept 7: Five people including a child sustained bullet injuries during a clash between two factions of Awami League (AL) in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday over previous enmity.

The incident took place in Solarchar Village under Adhara Union of the upazila in the evening.

The injured are: Joy Mastan, 20, Jahirul, 32, Jewel, 19, Salauddin, 30, and seven-month-old girl Tabassum.

Local sources said Adhara Union AL General Secretary Suruj Mia's supporters locked into a clash with the followers of Ward No. 3 Unit AL President Ali Ahmed of the same union on the Bokultola-Solarchar road at around 6:15 pm over establishing supremacy in the area.

The injured were rescued and taken to Munshiganj General Hospital first, and later, shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Officer-in-Charge of Munshiganj Sadar Police Station Md Aminul Islam said police are trying to arrest those involved in the incident.

