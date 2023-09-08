Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 8 September, 2023, 2:12 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

ASI sued on rape charge in Jhalakati

Published : Friday, 8 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Our Correspondent


JHALAKATI, Sept 7: A case was filed on Tuesday against an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) for allegedly raping a divorced woman in Rajapur Upazila of the district.
The victim woman, 30, filed the case with Jhalakati Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal in the afternoon against Al Alamin Molla, 42, an ASI of Muladi Police Station (PS) in Barishal, hails from Dumki Upazila of Patuakhali.
The court judge Abdul Hamid ordered Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to investigate the case.
According to the case statement, on December 13, 2022, the victim went to ASI Alamin at Rajapur PS to inform him about a family dispute. Based on that incident, the ASI developed an affair with the woman. Till August 20, 2023, ASI Alamin, while working at Rajapur and Nalchhity PSs, took the woman to different hotels and raped her several times.
Later on, when the woman demanded the recognition as his wife, he tortured her and stopped the communication.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Cop among four sent to jail in Madaripur
Two die falling from trees in Kurigram, Dinajpur
Ex-BCL leader ‘commits suicide’ at Ramgarh
Flood washes away Tk 25 lakh fish at Nageshwari
Child, four others suffer bullet injuries in Munshiganj AL factional clash
ASI sued on rape charge in Jhalakati
UNO office assistant dies from snakebite
Nine people drown in six districts


Latest News
'That '70s Show' actor Danny Masterson given 30 years for rapes
PM arrives in New Delhi to attend G20 Summit
Tigers face off Sri Lanka in another 'do or die' Asia Cup contest
District Jamaat Ameer among 5 detained in Moulvibazar
Light to moderate rain likely over country
Gas supply to remain suspended in northern part of Dhaka Saturday
Couple found dead in Hajiganj
Deputy Attorney General Imran dismissed from job: Law minister
Russian Foreign Minister calls on PM Sheikh Hasina
SSC examinee 'commits suicide' in Dinajpur
Most Read News
Verdict against Odhikar's Adilur deferred to Sept 14
Bangladesh seeks Indonesia's support in capacity building
BNP announces Saturday's mass procession routes
Bangladeshi shot dead by BSF in Panchagarh
No more scholarship in primary schools
Father, son killed as bus hits motorcycle in Satkhira
SQC's lawyer Barrister Fakhrul sent to jail in burglary case
Test run of train on Mawa-Bhanga route starts
Child among 4 suffer bullet injuries in Munshiganj AL factional clash
Over 1.61 lakh die every year of tobacco-related diseases
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft