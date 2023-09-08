ASI sued on rape charge in Jhalakati





JHALAKATI, Sept 7: A case was filed on Tuesday against an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) for allegedly raping a divorced woman in Rajapur Upazila of the district.

The victim woman, 30, filed the case with Jhalakati Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal in the afternoon against Al Alamin Molla, 42, an ASI of Muladi Police Station (PS) in Barishal, hails from Dumki Upazila of Patuakhali.

The court judge Abdul Hamid ordered Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to investigate the case.

According to the case statement, on December 13, 2022, the victim went to ASI Alamin at Rajapur PS to inform him about a family dispute. Based on that incident, the ASI developed an affair with the woman. Till August 20, 2023, ASI Alamin, while working at Rajapur and Nalchhity PSs, took the woman to different hotels and raped her several times.



Later on, when the woman demanded the recognition as his wife, he tortured her and stopped the communication.