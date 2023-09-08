UNO office assistant dies from snakebite





NOAKHALI, Sept 7: A young man died after being bitten by a snake in Chatkhil Upazila of the district early Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Nupur Karmakar, son of Kunduli Karmakar, a resident of Harikrishnapur Village under Badalkot Union. He was an office assistant at Sonaimuri Upazila Nirbahi Officer's (UNO) office.

Locals said a poisonous snake bit Nupur's leg while he was walking on the road near his house at around 10 pm on Tuesday, which left him critically injured. He was rescued and taken to Chatkhil Upazila Health Complex. But as there was no anti-venom for snake bite at that upazila health complex, he was shifted to Cumilla Medical College Hospital at around 11 pm.

Later on, Nupur died at Cumilla Medical College Hospital at around 3 am while undergoing treatment there.

