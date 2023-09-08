Nine people drown in six districts





BARISHAL: A teenage girl and a minor child drowned in separate incidents in Babuganj and Gournadi upazilas of the district in two days.

A teenage girl drowned in a canal in Babuganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Tamanna Tamidar, 15, daughter of Abdul Barek Tamidar, a resident of Rakudia Village under Dehergati Union in the upazila. She was a tenth grader at Jamena Khatun Secondary School in the area.

Police and local sources said Tamanna went to wash her face in a canal next to their house in the morning. At that time, she slipped into the canal accidentally, and drowned in the water as she did not know how to swim.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Babuganj Police Station (PS) Tushar Kumar Mandal confirmed the incident.

The OC said the body of the deceased was allowed to be buried without an autopsy as there was no complaint received by the family members.

On the other hand, a minor boy drowned in a pond in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Arian, 6, son of Md Alauddin of Labutali Village under the upazila.

It was known that Arian along with his mother lived in his maternal grandparents' house in neighbouring Diashur Village of the upazila as Md Alauddin lives in Dhaka for work purpose.

However, Arian fell in a pond near his grandparents' house at noon while he was playing beside it.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him from the pond and rushed to Gournadi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.

CHATTOGRAM: A private university student drowned in a waterfall in Sitakunda Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The incident took place in the Bilashi Waterfall of the upazila at around 10 am.

The deceased was identified as AKM Naimul Hasan, 20, hailed from Kattoli area in the port city. He was an honours second year student of International Islamic University of Chattogram (IIUC).

Quoting the deceased's classmates, Kumira Fire Service Station Officer Firoj Mia said Naimul slipped into the deep waterfall in the morning when he was trying to take selfie beside it, and drowned there as he did not know how to swim.

On information, Fire Service personnel rushed to the scene and recovered the body of Naimul around 12 pm.

Later on, the body was handed over to Sitakunda PS for taking the legal action, the official added.

BAGERHAT: A minor child drowned in a pond in Fakirhat Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

The incident took place in Dohajari Village under the upazila at around 1 pm.

The deceased was identified as Ankita Das, 3, daughter of Polash Das, a resident of the aforesaid village.

According to local sources, Ankita along with her mother went to the pond to take bath and drowned there when her mother was busy talking with others.

Realising her absence, locals started rescue operation and rescued her from the pond. They then took her to Fakirhat Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty doctor Mohtesham Nesa declared the girl dead.

Fakirhat Model PS OC Muhammad Alimuzzaman confirmed the incident.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Two minor boys drowned in a pond in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Monday noon.

The incident took place in Kaza Village under Longair Union of the upazila at around 2 pm.

The deceased were identified as Riyad, 7, son of Al Amin, and Hasan, 7, son of Ijazul Haque, residents of the village. They were cousin brothers in relation and first graders in two different local schools.

According to locals and the deceased's family members, the duo went to the pond after returning from their school to take bath. While bathing, both of them drowned in the water body.

After a while, the family members started searching for them as they did not returned home for hours. They then saw the duo was floating in the water body.

They were rescued and taken to Gafargaon Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.

Local Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Al Amin confirmed the incident.

SHIBCHAR, MADARIPUR: Two minor children drowned in a canal in Shibchar Upazila of the district on Monday.

The incident took place in Mafitullah Hawlader Kandi Village under Bandarkhola Union of the upazila at noon.

The deceased were identified as Huzaifa, 5, son of Suruj Munshi, and Hamim, 8, son of Paker Mia, residents of the village.

Local sources said the duo went missing in a canal in the area at noon while they were bathing in it.

Sensing the matter, locals rescued them from the water body after about 40 minutes of searching and rushed to Panchhar Royel Hospital, where both of them were declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

Bandarkhola UP Chairman Abdur Rahman Khan Saddam and Sub-Inspector of Shibchar PS Md Modaccher Mia confirmed the incident.

SUNAMGANJ: A fisherman died as his boat capsized in a haor in Madhyanagar Upazila of the district early Monday.

The incident took place in Charar Beel area adjacent to Kartikpur Village under Bongshikunda North Union of the upazila at around 1:30 am.

The deceased was identified as Nurul Islam, 47, a resident of the aforesaid village.

Quoting locals, police said Nurul Islam along with four other fishermen went to the haor to catch fish on Sunday night. In the middle of the night, their boat capsized due to strong current in the haor. Nurul went missing in the water body at that time.

After hearing their screaming, some other fishermen rushed there and and rescued four fishermen but could not locate Nurul Islam. Later on, they recovered the body of Nurul Islam at around 7 am on Monday after the whole night of attempts.

Madhyanagar PS OC Mohammad Imran Hossain said being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy upon their request.



