Friday, 8 September, 2023, 2:11 PM
Two crushed under train in Faridpur, Natore

Published : Friday, 8 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Our Correspondents

Two persons were crushed under train in separate incidents in two districts- Faridpur and Natore, in three days.
FARIDPUR: A disabled woman was crushed under a train in Nagarkanda Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Rahima Begum, 38, a resident of Banshagari Village under Dangi Union in the upazila.
It was known that the woman was run over by a Bhanga-bound train from Faridpur while she was walking along the rail line at around 10 am. She died on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.
Officer-in-Charge of Nagarkanda Police Station (PS) Miraj Hossain confirmed the incident.
BAGATIPARA, NATORE: A young man was killed after being hit by a train on the Baral railway bridge in Bagatipara Upazila of the district on Monday morning.
The identity of the deceased, aged about 25, could not be known immediately.
Railway Line Man Abdul Aziz said the Uttara Express train hit the youth at around 10 am when he was crossing the railway bridge, which left him dead on the spot.
After seeing the incident, locals informed police.
Being informed, a team of Ishwardi Government PS rushed in and recovered the body from the scene, the line man added.



