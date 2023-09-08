Video
Friday, 8 September, 2023
Smart citizens to be secular not irreligious: Palak

Published : Friday, 8 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104
Our Correspondent

NATORE, Sept 7: State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak on Wednesday said, smart citizens of Bangladesh will be secular but not irreligious.
He made this remark while addressing a discussion meeting held in Singra Upazila auditorium as the chief guest on the occasion of Janmastami.  
He further said, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibar Rahaman had wanted to build Bangladesh as secular state where people of all classes of religions will live together but unfortunately, after August 15, 1975, the autocratic government had tried to separate 20 per cent people from the state of Bangladesh. They wanted to push Bangladesh towards dark by creating religious instigation among people, he added.
 Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is taking the country towards progress and prosperity facing all hurdles. People of the country are now living in peace, he added.
Chand Mohan Halder, president of Puja Celebrating Committee, presided over the meeting.
Among others, Uma Chowdhury, mayor of Natore Municipality, and Md Zannatul Ferdous, mayor of Singra Municipality, spoke at the discussion meeting.



