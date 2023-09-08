Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 8 September, 2023, 2:11 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Putin not planning video address to G20: Kremlin

Published : Friday, 8 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

MOSCOW, Sept 7: Russian President Vladimir Putin is not planning to make a video address at the upcoming G20 summit in New Delhi this weekend, the Kremlin said Thursday.
The meeting comes amid fraught relations between Moscow and the West over the conflict in Ukraine, which caused deep tensions at last year's summit in Bali.
Asked whether Putin would make a separate video address, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: "No, there are no plans."
He said "all the work" would be led by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who is leading Russia's delegation.
Lavrov also represented Russia at August's BRICS meeting in Johannesburg, following a row over whether South Africa would be forced to arrest Putin under an International Criminal Court warrant.
In the end Putin made an address by video-link, in which he blamed the West for the conflict in Ukraine.
Putin's invitations to international summits has angered some Western nations, which have sought to cast him as a pariah over Moscow's actions in Ukraine.
Deep disagreements over the conflict, the phasing out of fossil fuels and debt restructuring will likely hamper any agreements being made at the two-day meeting in New Delhi.    �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Japan launches ‘Moon Sniper’ mission
Putin not planning video address to G20: Kremlin
UN chief says ‘Systematic repression’ crushing Myanmar’s democracy hopes
At least 36 dead in Brazil cyclone, many still stranded
Ukraine counteroffensive ‘moving forward’: NATO chief
India’s G20 presidency strives to bridge divides, sow seeds of collaboration: Modi
UN chief ‘strongly advocates’ permanent seat for India at UNSC
Greece hit by ‘unprecedented’ rainfall in 24 hours: Meteorologist


Latest News
'That '70s Show' actor Danny Masterson given 30 years for rapes
PM arrives in New Delhi to attend G20 Summit
Tigers face off Sri Lanka in another 'do or die' Asia Cup contest
District Jamaat Ameer among 5 detained in Moulvibazar
Light to moderate rain likely over country
Gas supply to remain suspended in northern part of Dhaka Saturday
Couple found dead in Hajiganj
Deputy Attorney General Imran dismissed from job: Law minister
Russian Foreign Minister calls on PM Sheikh Hasina
SSC examinee 'commits suicide' in Dinajpur
Most Read News
Verdict against Odhikar's Adilur deferred to Sept 14
Bangladesh seeks Indonesia's support in capacity building
BNP announces Saturday's mass procession routes
Bangladeshi shot dead by BSF in Panchagarh
No more scholarship in primary schools
Father, son killed as bus hits motorcycle in Satkhira
SQC's lawyer Barrister Fakhrul sent to jail in burglary case
Test run of train on Mawa-Bhanga route starts
Child among 4 suffer bullet injuries in Munshiganj AL factional clash
Over 1.61 lakh die every year of tobacco-related diseases
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft