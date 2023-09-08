Video
Friday, 8 September, 2023
UN chief ‘strongly advocates’ permanent seat for India at UNSC

Published : Friday, 8 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM

JAKARTA, Sept 7: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has been a "strong advocate" for India's inclusion in the permanent seat for United Nations Security Council (UNSC), his spokesperson said on Thursday.
"In terms of Security Council, the secretary general has been a strong advocate for Security Council reform to make it more reflective of the world that we live in today, as opposed to the world in 1945," Stephane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General said.
Mr Dujarric was speaking on the sidelines of the ASEAN-India Summit and East Asia Summit in Jakarta, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Pitching for reforms at the United Nations Security Council, India has told the UN Security Council that there is a "need" for a council that better reflects the geographical and developmental diversity of the UN today.
India's Permanent representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj, on Tuesday, said, "What we therefore need is a Security Council that better reflects the geographical and developmental diversity of the United Nations today. A Security Council where voices of developing countries and unrepresented regions, including Africa, Latin America and the vast majority of Asia and Pacific, find their due place at this horseshoe table."
Speaking at the UNSC Open Debate on Working Methods, India's Permanent representative to the UN, Ms Kamboj attempted to summarise India's main concerns on the need to improve the working methods of the Security Council.    �ANI



