

Bangladesh, Afghanistan play a 1-1 tie



The same opponents experienced a goalless draw in the first match of the series.



The Thursday-match was full of excitement and incidents. Two coaches, one from each side, were expelled from the tents for unprofessional actions while an Afghan midfielder was shown yellow cards twice which is equivalent to a red card.

In the 18th minute, Bangladesh midfielder Sohel Rana (jr) was shown a yellow card by referee Prajwol Chhetri for downing opponent striker Mosawer Ahadi.



The Afghans went ahead in the 52nd minute when their striker Jabar Sharza headed on a corner of midfielder Omid Popalzay to hit the post.



The host took ten minutes to restore the parity. In the 62nd minute, Bangladesh striker Rakib Hossain, from the midfield, passed the ball to defender Bishwanath who provided the ball to on-rushing striker Sheikh Morsalin near the box with a swift delivery and the striker placed the ball home with a soft touch.



However, Bangladesh was denied a penalty in the 67th minute. Despite repeated appeals from the Bangladesh side, the Nepalese referee still dismissed them.



A rookie mistake by striker Morsalin cost the team an easy goal in the 78th minute. He was on the edge of the small box when a fellow passed him the ball and the striker was in a one-to-one position with the challenging custodian Faisal Ahmad Hamidi.



Instead of sending the ball inside, he jumped like a rabbit and missed the ball.



A few minutes before the long whistle, a second yellow card was shown to Afghanistan midfielder Faysal Shayesteh for an unprofessional deed. Faysal, who was at the tent after being replaced, engaged in a heated argument with the referee over a decision.



The match too saw a tie as none could break the parity till the last second.



Two coaches sent-off for picking a quarrel

In the 20th minute of the match, both Afghanistan head coach Abdullah Almutairi and Bangladesh Assistant Coach Hasan Al Mamun were handed red cards and sent off the tents as they picked a quarrel and uttering bad words.

