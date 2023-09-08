Video
Friday, 8 September, 2023
Home Business

BD to import 67.2 lakh MMBtu LNG worth Tk 1,243cr  

Published : Friday, 8 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Business Correspondent

The government approved separate proposals for procuring some two cargos or 67.20 lakh MMBtu LNG worth Tk 1,243 crore  from Singapore and Switzerland to meet the growing demands of the country.

The approval came from a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on  Government Purchase (CCGP) in this held virtually with Finance  Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair on Thursday.

Cabinet Division Additional Secretary Sayeed Mahbub Khan said this while briefing reporters virtually after the meeting that a total  of five proposals were approved on the day.

Following two separate proposals from the Energy and Mineral Resources Division, Petrobangla would procure 33.60 lakh MMBtu LNG from M/S Total Energies Gas and Power Ltd, Switzerland with around Taka 595.46 crore where per MMBtu LNG would cost US$13.77, he said.

The Petrobangla will procure another cargo or 33.60 lakh MMBtu LNG from Vitol Asia Pte Ltd, Singapore with around Taka 647.35 crore where per MMBtu LNg would cost US$14.97.

The Cabinet Additional Secretary said following two separate proposals from the Ministry of Agriculture, Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) would procure 30,000 tonnes of TSP fertilizer from OCP, SA, Morocco under state-level agreement with around Taka 129.10 crore.

The BADC will procure another 40,000 consignment of DAP fertilizer from MA'ADEN, Saudi Arabia also under state-level agreement with around Taka 237.61 crore.

Mahbub said the meeting approved another proposal from the Ministry of Shipping under which the Payra Port Authority would procure two mobile harbor cranes and ancillary equipments to be used for the Sea Port from Saif  Powertech Ltd with around Taka 109.53 crore.




