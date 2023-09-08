BD to import 67.2 lakh MMBtu LNG worth Tk 1,243cr  







The approval came from a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) in this held virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair on Thursday.



Cabinet Division Additional Secretary Sayeed Mahbub Khan said this while briefing reporters virtually after the meeting that a total of five proposals were approved on the day.

Following two separate proposals from the Energy and Mineral Resources Division, Petrobangla would procure 33.60 lakh MMBtu LNG from M/S Total Energies Gas and Power Ltd, Switzerland with around Taka 595.46 crore where per MMBtu LNG would cost US$13.77, he said.



The Petrobangla will procure another cargo or 33.60 lakh MMBtu LNG from Vitol Asia Pte Ltd, Singapore with around Taka 647.35 crore where per MMBtu LNg would cost US$14.97.



The Cabinet Additional Secretary said following two separate proposals from the Ministry of Agriculture, Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) would procure 30,000 tonnes of TSP fertilizer from OCP, SA, Morocco under state-level agreement with around Taka 129.10 crore.



The BADC will procure another 40,000 consignment of DAP fertilizer from MA'ADEN, Saudi Arabia also under state-level agreement with around Taka 237.61 crore.



