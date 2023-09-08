Video
Friday, 8 September, 2023
Oil, gas sector emission pledges stalling: Report

Published : Friday, 8 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

PARIS, Sept 7: Oil and gas sector emission reduction pledges have stalled and in some cases gone backwards, a report said on Thursday, warning that many corporate climate plans were not credible.

Fossil fuel use is set to be the main bone of contention at key UN talks aimed at curbing climate change, starting on November 30 in the oil-rich United Arab Emirates.

A report by financial think tank Carbon Tracker assessed and ranked emissions reductions commitments by 25 of the world's largest oil and gas firms, as measured by 2022 production volumes.

According to its criteria, all but one of the companies' emissions goals are not aligned with the 2015 Paris Agreement's aspirational target of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

The weakest commitments came from US major ExxonMobil and five majority state-owned oil firms: Saudi Aramco, Brazil's Petrobras and Chinese companies Sinopec, PetroChina and CNOOC.    �AFP



