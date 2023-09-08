Lending rates may rise, businesses must be ready to face it: Salman







On Thursday at BIDA conference room in capital's Agargaon, he expressed this apprehension while exchanging views at a meeting with the newly elected FBCCI committee members.



Business leaders highlighted challenges faced by the trading community on this occasion and particularly harassments meted out by members of the revenue department.

In response, Salman F Rahman asked the FBCCI members to work closely with the revenue department to resolve the crisis. He said, it is the government's job to ensure the business environment. It is not the government's responsibility to ensure profit to traders.



In view of various complaints that the government has kept bank rates under control for a long time; he said it will not be possible any more to keep it under control in future as interest on deposits is now increasing, He urged businessmen to be ready to face the challenges of higher interest.



He said, the government is facing challenges in collecting revenue. Despite demands of the traders, tax has been reduced but the revenue is not increasing at desired rate. Salman urged the businessmen to pay taxes regularly to maintain the continuity of development.



He said, "After overcoming Covid shock the economy is progressing well. But Bangladesh, like the rest of the world, is facing challenges due to Ukraine-Russia war.



To meet this challenge and maintain the pace of growth, the government has already taken several plans, he said adding that the private sector should be ready to seriously face the future challenges by increasing capacity and adopting innovative strategies.



He said the government is ready to increase all policy and technical cooperation including increasing the production capacity of local industry, facilitating availability of raw materials and technology, modernizing logistics and port management, ensuring the best use of internal mineral resources.



FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam called for strengthening linkages between Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority- BEZA and the private sector for sustainable industrial expansion. He said, "Local businessmen should be encouraged to invest in special economic zones.



Separate space can be reserved for food processing sector and women entrepreneurs in economic zones. Internal facilities need to be increased here. Business Incubation Centers need to be increased to encourage startups. Here there is an opportunity to work more closely with the SME Foundation, he said



The FBCCI leaders demanded establishment of an international quality innovation and research center, construction of World Trade Center at Purbachal, opening of FBCCI office in Old Dhaka and opening of separate desks for all departmental chambers, including digital platform for all chamber and trade associations.



FBCCI Vice President Khairul Huda Chapal, Shami Kaiser, Mohammad Anwar Sadat Sarkar, Rashedul Hossain Chowdhury (Roni), Yashoda Jiban Debnath and other directors spoke on the occasion.



