

NGOs urged to work for smart Bangladesh achieving SDGs



He said that Bangladesh has made progress in all indicators of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



To sustain this progress, he emphasized on greater dynamism and cooperation in the activities of all public and private sector organizations.

He addressed as the Chief Guest at a seminar titled 'Role of NGOs in the Implementation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Bangladesh' at PKSF Bhaban in Agargaon, Dhaka on Thursday.



Chairman of PKSF presided over the event Dr. Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad and the Managing Director of PKSF Dr. Nomita Halder ndcdelivered the welcome speech.



Mohd. Monirul Islam, Additional Secretary (SDG Affairs), Prime Minister's Office gave a presentation on SDGs in the seminar. Md. Mashiar Rahman, Deputy Managing Director, PKSF gave a presentation on 'Role of NGOs in SDGs Implementation' in the seminar.



Dr. Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmadsaid that Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman struggled throughout his life to bring smiles to the faces of the poor and the disadvantaged. The main philosophy behind all the work of PKSF is to bring smiles to the faces of the disadvantagedpeople.



PKSF is conducting all its activities for this purpose. Mentioning that 27% of the population of Bangladesh is in the age group of 25-29 years,he urged everyone to work together to provide these young people with the required education, training, and employment prospects.



Managing Director of PKSF Dr. Nomita Halder said PKSF is working to achieve most of the SDGs, starting from hunger and poverty alleviation to establishing peace and harmony.



She said PKSF has been playing a significant role in the socio-economic progress of Bangladesh for the last three decades.



Md Akhter Hossain, Principal Coordinator for SDG Affairs at the Prime Minister's Office has urged all government and non-governmental organizations to work together to build a developed and Smart Bangladesh by 2041.He said that Bangladesh has made progress in all indicators of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).To sustain this progress, he emphasized on greater dynamism and cooperation in the activities of all public and private sector organizations.He addressed as the Chief Guest at a seminar titled 'Role of NGOs in the Implementation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Bangladesh' at PKSF Bhaban in Agargaon, Dhaka on Thursday.Chairman of PKSF presided over the event Dr. Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad and the Managing Director of PKSF Dr. Nomita Halder ndcdelivered the welcome speech.Mohd. Monirul Islam, Additional Secretary (SDG Affairs), Prime Minister's Office gave a presentation on SDGs in the seminar. Md. Mashiar Rahman, Deputy Managing Director, PKSF gave a presentation on 'Role of NGOs in SDGs Implementation' in the seminar.Dr. Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmadsaid that Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman struggled throughout his life to bring smiles to the faces of the poor and the disadvantaged. The main philosophy behind all the work of PKSF is to bring smiles to the faces of the disadvantagedpeople.PKSF is conducting all its activities for this purpose. Mentioning that 27% of the population of Bangladesh is in the age group of 25-29 years,he urged everyone to work together to provide these young people with the required education, training, and employment prospects.Managing Director of PKSF Dr. Nomita Halder said PKSF is working to achieve most of the SDGs, starting from hunger and poverty alleviation to establishing peace and harmony.She said PKSF has been playing a significant role in the socio-economic progress of Bangladesh for the last three decades.