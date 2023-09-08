Video
Home Business

Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down

Published : Friday, 8 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

Country's both the bourses-- Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE)-- Thursday plunged due to mainly price fall in large-cap securities.

DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went down by 9.90 points or 0.16 percent to 6,307.08. Two other indices also ended lower with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, plunged 7.11 points to finish at 2,137.09 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) lost 2.98 points to close at 1,369.19.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, decreased to Taka 7,007.85 million which was Taka 7,343.06 million at the previous session of the week. Out of 329 issues traded, 110 declined, 53 advanced and 166 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

PARAMOUNT was the day's top gainer, posting 9.81 percent gain while KBPPWBIL was the worst loser, losing 8.46 per cent.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended sharply lower with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -losing 14.60 points to settle at 18,652.39 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX- shedding 8.45 points to close at 11,151.09.    �BSS



