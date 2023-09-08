Video
Summit chief Aziz Khan 42nd richest in S'pore: Forbes

Published : Friday, 8 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 129
Business Correspondent

Muhammad Aziz Khan, a Bangladesh-born entrepreneur, with wealth worth $1 billion has been named the 42nd richest man of Singapore, in the Forbes' 2022 list.

He was first named in the Forbes Singapore list in 2018 when his net worth was $910 million. After a brief decline in 2019, his net worth soared to $955 million and $990 million in 2020 and 2021 respectively, according to Forbes website.

Aziz Khan is the chairman of Summit Group, which is one of the leading private sector conglomerates of Bangladesh, having more than 20 businesses in power, ports, fibre optics and real estate sectors.

Li Xiting, founder and chairman of Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics, a supplier of medical devices, has topped the list of 50 richest people of Singapore with $15.6 billion net worth.

Brothers Robert and Philip Ng, owners of Singapore's largest private landlord and property developer - Far East Organization, and Goh Cheng Liang, who gets the bulk of his wealth from a majority stake in Japan's Nippon Paint Holdings, have been ranked as second and third richest in the list with $15.2 billion and $13 billion net worth respectively.



