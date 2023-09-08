Video
BD seeks Indonesia’s help in tapping sea resources

Published : Friday, 8 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 121
Diplomatic Correspondent

Bangladesh and Indonesia have agreed to initiate exchange programs to share expertise and best practices in cultivating Sea Bass and fishing Tuna.

"We sought Indonesia's assistance in capacity building regarding extraction of maritime resources that has remained mostly untapped in Bangladesh despite its enormous potential.

They are one of the most knowledge based country in this regard, we need their cooperation to extract our maritime resources," Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said in a media briefing on Thursday at the Foreign Service Academy.

Foreign Minister Momen held a meeting with Indonesian Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Sakti Wahyu Trenggono in Jakarta recently.  Later they signed a MoU.

At the meeting, Minister Trenggono expressed Indonesia's commitment to provide all out support and cooperation to Bangladesh in reaping maximum mutual benefit from blue economy including through joint cooperation in the field of marine science and marine biotechnology.

"We signed three Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) during our visit to Indonesia, these are in the areas of Fisheries, Health and Agriculture�.to share technology and knowledge in these fields," the Foreign Minister said.

Rear Admiral (Retd.) Md. Khurshed Alam secretary of Maritime Affairs Unit at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Md. Emdadul Islam Chowdhury, director general (United Nations) of MoFA joined the Foreign Minister while Indonesian Ambassador to Bangladesh Heru H. Subolo accompanied Minister Trenggono among other senior officials on both sides.

According to the Foreign Minister, Indonesia has also offered assistance in combating traditional and non-traditional security challenges in Bangladesh's territorial water such as unlawful exploitation of marine resources, piracy and polluting the marine environment.

Both ministers emphasized on sharing technology and technical know-how on marine culture, deep-sea fishing, long-line fishing and seaweed culture etc.

Both ministers recognized that illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing (IUU) was one of the several factors that has serious consequences, not only on a country's economy, but also on the marine ecosystems of a region.

During the meeting, Foreign Minister Momen highlighted Bangladesh's socioeconomic progress across the board including in food security.

The ministers emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts to improve disaster response using modern technology.

Momen also sought Indonesia's assistance in acquiring advanced technological features, including a real-time vessel tracking system via satellite, the Foreign Minister told the briefing.



