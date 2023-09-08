Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 8 September, 2023, 2:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

10 Indian RMG traders put under probe in BD money laundering scandal

Published : Friday, 8 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate is probing 10 Indian apparel exporters for money laundering of over Rs. 295 crores (US $ 35 million) under the cover of exporting readymade garments.

These export companies are Pragya Fashion, Fashion Trade, MDS Fashion, Hong Kong Fashion, Three Star Trading, Fortune Fashion, Anupam Fashionware, Pixi Knitwears, Stylize BD and Eden Style Tex, reports Apparel Resources.

As per media reports, in a letter to their Indian counterparts, Bangladesh Customs named these 10 Indian garment exporters and identified these firms exporting garments from Chattogram Port Container Terminal but the foreign currency was not being repatriated.

It has been alleged by Bangladesh customs that exporting firms forged bills of exports using the export license and codes of other exporting firms to smuggle remittance abroad.

The probe identified 1,234 shipments of 9,121 metric tonnes of exports with repatriable foreign exchange of US $ 35 million.

The intelligence said that the exporters have forged the bill of export and exported goods using Bangladesh Bank's Export Monitoring System (EXP) of other exporters. On the contrary, no money has returned to the country or the money has been smuggled abroad for the entire export value.

Bangladesh has shared documents to India of the garment dealers exporting T-shirts, tops, trousers, baby sets, women fashion clothing etc. to UAE, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and other African nations using the Chattogram port facilities.

The exporters had allegedly mentioned Southeast Bank as holding lien for the shipments of the export value of the sales contracts in the bill of exports but Shamsul Arefin Khan, Joint Director, Bangladesh Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate denied Southeast bank had received funds from abroad for the exports.

He said that it is a case of money laundering by apparel exporters in collusion with clearing and forwarding agents to clear customs formalities and ship the exports consignment. The process of taking appropriate legal action against the 10 exporters is ongoing.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


BD to import 67.2 lakh MMBtu LNG worth Tk 1,243cr  
Oil, gas sector emission pledges stalling: Report
Lending rates may rise, businesses must be ready to face it: Salman
NGOs urged to work for smart Bangladesh achieving SDGs
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Summit chief Aziz Khan 42nd richest in S'pore: Forbes
BD seeks Indonesia’s help in tapping sea resources
10 Indian RMG traders put under probe in BD money laundering scandal


Latest News
'That '70s Show' actor Danny Masterson given 30 years for rapes
PM arrives in New Delhi to attend G20 Summit
Tigers face off Sri Lanka in another 'do or die' Asia Cup contest
District Jamaat Ameer among 5 detained in Moulvibazar
Light to moderate rain likely over country
Gas supply to remain suspended in northern part of Dhaka Saturday
Couple found dead in Hajiganj
Deputy Attorney General Imran dismissed from job: Law minister
Russian Foreign Minister calls on PM Sheikh Hasina
SSC examinee 'commits suicide' in Dinajpur
Most Read News
Verdict against Odhikar's Adilur deferred to Sept 14
Bangladesh seeks Indonesia's support in capacity building
BNP announces Saturday's mass procession routes
Bangladeshi shot dead by BSF in Panchagarh
No more scholarship in primary schools
Father, son killed as bus hits motorcycle in Satkhira
SQC's lawyer Barrister Fakhrul sent to jail in burglary case
Test run of train on Mawa-Bhanga route starts
Child among 4 suffer bullet injuries in Munshiganj AL factional clash
Over 1.61 lakh die every year of tobacco-related diseases
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft