Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 8 September, 2023, 2:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

EU hits tech titans with tougher market restraints

Published : Friday, 8 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

BRUSSELS, Sept 7: The European Union on Wednesday unveiled the list of digital giants -- including Apple, Facebook owner Meta and TikTok parent ByteDance -- that will face tough new curbs on how they do business.

Brussels is working through a dense legislative agenda to build tougher regulation of big tech, arguing it needs to protect European consumers online and to encourage competition in an industry dominated by US giants.

The latest announcement is a milestone in the application of the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which will force the largest firms to change their ways under a checklist of dos and don'ts and, regulators hope, create a fairer market.

Observers say the law could open a new battlefront between digital titans and the European Union as some companies consider launching legal challenges.

The European Commission, the EU's powerful antitrust body, named 22  "core platform" services belonging to five US tech behemoths identified as  "gatekeepers" -- Google parent Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft -- and China's ByteDance.

The services included Apple's App Store; Meta's Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp; Google's YouTube video platform and Chrome browser, as well as Apple's Safari.

Others included operating systems run by Apple, Microsoft and Google as well as Alphabet's Google Maps, Play and Shopping. They must fully comply with the DMA by March 6, 2024.

The  "gatekeeper" status applies when a service has more than 45 million monthly active users and more than 10,000 yearly active business users established in the EU.

Apple on Wednesday said it was  "very concerned about the privacy and data security risks the DMA poses for our users" and said it would seek to  "mitigate these impacts".

There will be fines of up to 10 percent of a firm's global revenues for breaking some of the most serious competition rules, and even up to 20 percent for repeat offenders.

One major change under the DMA is the rule that forces interoperability between messaging apps, making it easier for users to share links and images.    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


BD to import 67.2 lakh MMBtu LNG worth Tk 1,243cr  
Oil, gas sector emission pledges stalling: Report
Lending rates may rise, businesses must be ready to face it: Salman
NGOs urged to work for smart Bangladesh achieving SDGs
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Summit chief Aziz Khan 42nd richest in S'pore: Forbes
BD seeks Indonesia’s help in tapping sea resources
10 Indian RMG traders put under probe in BD money laundering scandal


Latest News
'That '70s Show' actor Danny Masterson given 30 years for rapes
PM arrives in New Delhi to attend G20 Summit
Tigers face off Sri Lanka in another 'do or die' Asia Cup contest
District Jamaat Ameer among 5 detained in Moulvibazar
Light to moderate rain likely over country
Gas supply to remain suspended in northern part of Dhaka Saturday
Couple found dead in Hajiganj
Deputy Attorney General Imran dismissed from job: Law minister
Russian Foreign Minister calls on PM Sheikh Hasina
SSC examinee 'commits suicide' in Dinajpur
Most Read News
Verdict against Odhikar's Adilur deferred to Sept 14
Bangladesh seeks Indonesia's support in capacity building
BNP announces Saturday's mass procession routes
Bangladeshi shot dead by BSF in Panchagarh
No more scholarship in primary schools
Father, son killed as bus hits motorcycle in Satkhira
SQC's lawyer Barrister Fakhrul sent to jail in burglary case
Test run of train on Mawa-Bhanga route starts
Child among 4 suffer bullet injuries in Munshiganj AL factional clash
Over 1.61 lakh die every year of tobacco-related diseases
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft