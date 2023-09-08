

AB Bank holds course for Chattogram women entrepreneurs



After successful completion of the training, the bank awarded certificates and disbursed loans through smart cards to these entrepreneurs, says a press release.



ABM Zahurul Huda, executive director of Chattogram office, Bangladesh Bank graced the programme as chief guest where Tarique Afzal, president and managing director, AB Bank Limited was present as special guest.

"The country is booming with the advancement of development, let us sustain its continuity under the leadership of our honourable prime minister," said AB Bank MD Tarique Afzal.



Iftekhar Enam Awal, head of Corporate and SME, AB Bank Limited presided over the programme. Other Officials of the bank also attended the programme.



