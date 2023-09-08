|
German industrial output dips again in July
|
FRANKFURT, Germany, Sept 7: German industrial production fell for a third straight month in July, official data showed Thursday, adding to fears of a prolonged downturn in Europe's largest economy.
Output fell by 0.8 percent compared with the month before, according to seasonally adjusted figures from statistics agency Destatis, following a 1.4-percent drop in June.
Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast a smaller decline of 0.35 percent.
Germany's crucial industrial sector has been facing a series of headwinds in recent months, as inflation and high energy prices combined with a weakening Chinese economy take their toll on the export powerhouse.
The German economy slipped into a recession at the turn of the year and stagnated in the second quarter. �AFP