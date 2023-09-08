

Union Bank concludes foundation training



Managing Director and CEO of Union Bank A. B. M. Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury was present as the chief guest at the programme.



He advised in his speech to all officers to work with professionalism and to implement Islamic Banking System accurately.

The Head of Human Resources Division EVP Md. Mainul Islam Chowdhury was present as special guest.



The programme presided over by Md. HedayetUllah, Principal of the Training Institute of the Bank.



