Friday, 8 September, 2023, 2:18 PM
Home Business

IUB hosts event for startups on entrepreneurship

Published : Friday, 8 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

IUB hosts event for startups on entrepreneurship

IUB hosts event for startups on entrepreneurship

The Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) at Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) celebrated the vast potential of young minds and entrepreneurship by hosting the flagship event titled Startup IUB@CSE held recently, says a press release.

The event, shaped around the vision of a "Smart Bangladesh", aimed to bridge the gap between academic learning and pioneering business ventures.

The primary objective was to sow seeds of innovation in areas such as software engineering, internet of things (IoT), blockchain, embedded systems, artificial intelligence (AI), and robotics.

A total of 27 promising projects were unveiled, each a testament to the ingenuity and dexterity of young minds. To foster the growth of these ideas into sustainable businesses, renowned industry experts and investors were in attendance, providing invaluable insights.

Among the luminaries were Sonia Bashir Kabir, Founder and MD of SBK Tech Ventures;  Sami Ahmed, MD and CEO of Startup Bangladesh Limited; Wahidur Rahman Sharif, President of BACCO; Dr. Tanjiba Rahman, Chairman of the Bangladesh Freelancer Development Society, and Sohael Reza, CEO of ADN DigiNet Ltd.

Their presence not only added gravitas to the event but also enriched the learning experience for the budding entrepreneurs.

Sabrina Alam, head of Industry-Academia Collaboration of IUB's CSE Department, shared her enthusiasm about the initiative.

The event also witnessed the esteemed presence of Professor Dr. Md. Mamun Bin Ibne Reaz, Dean of the School of Engineering, Technology, and Sciences (SETS), Dr. Mahady Hasan, Head of the CSE Department, along with other faculty members.

Prof. Dr. Reaz said, "Startup IUB@CSE is a testament to our firm belief in the transformative power of startups for Bangladesh's growth, both in terms of innovation and job creation."



« PreviousNext »

