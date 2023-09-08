BIA inks ICT service deal with DITCL







The signing ceremony took place in the capital recently. The President of BIA, Sheikh Kabir Hossain and Mostafa Golam Quddus on behalf of DITCL signed the agreement from the respected sides.



Senior leaders of BIA including Chairman of Union Insurance Company Limited, Mozaffar Hossain Paltu, Adviser of Rupali Insurance Company, PK Roy, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sonali Life Insurance Company Limited, Mir Rashed Bin Aman were present on the occasion among others.

Addressing on the occasion, BIA President Sheikh Kabir said in line with the vision of 'Smart Bangladesh' of the government, the digitization and automation system needs to be strengthened and upgraded in every sphere.



As the Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority (IDRA) has also taken effective measures to apply digitization so BIA also need to upgrade its mechanism so that it can provide all necessary services to all of its members in a very prompt and effective way, so the signing of this agreement was necessary.



Mostafa Golam Quddus expressed that the MoU is signed with an aim to provide modern and digitized services to the BIA members as we can feel the importance and necessity of automation and digitization in the country's Insurance industry like other public and private sector entities.



