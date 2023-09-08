Video
Friday, 8 September, 2023, 2:18 PM
Emirates, United codeshare partnership to include Mexico

Published : Friday, 8 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Business Desk

Emirates announces a significant expansion in its codeshare partnership with United, to include nine destinations in Mexico.

Emirates customers will now have access to eight new destinations in the country, in addition to Mexico City, which the airline also serves, says a press release.

The expansive codeshare network between Emirates and United currently includes a host of US cities and Mexico becomes the first country outside of the US to be added to the growing network.

The codeshare partnership enables customers to enjoy flexibility and choice with smooth connections, allowing passengers flying on Emirates to two points in the US, either Chicago or Houston, to connect onwards to destinations in Mexico.

The new Mexican points include Cancun, Cozumel, Monterrey, Puerto Vallarta, Guadalajara, San Jose Del Cabo, Leon/Guanajuato, and Queretaro.

Depending on travel plans, passengers can opt to fly to the Mexican capital using Emirates daily services from Dubai with a stop in Barcelona, or separately book codeshare flights to Mexico City.

The expansion of the codeshare network also enables customers flying from the nine points in Mexico to fly to destinations on the airline's network, via Chicago or Houston.

Tickets to codeshare destinations in Mexico are available via emirates.com and preferred travel agencies, for travel starting on 14 September.

Travellers with itineraries on Emirates' flights can plan their entire trip on a single-ticket and take advantage of hassle-free flight benefits including the airline's baggage allowance, in addition to convenient bag check-through to the final destination.



