BB names 46 CA firms as eligible to audit banks, NBFIs







In December 2020, the central bank had published a list of 41 auditing firms excluding 36 audit firms from its previous list of 75 auditors and including two new firms in its list.



Later, the list was revised in August 2021 with 46 CA firms receiving approval. Usually, the central bank publishes a list of eligible auditors once every two years.

As per rules, only the audit firms on the list would be allowed to carry out the auditing of banks and NBFIs financial accounts.



Besides, the firms would be authorised to certify validity of the exporters' cash incentive application. The central bank can exclude any audit firm from the list and can bar it from auditing banks and NBFIs for two years if it finds evidences of malpractices or irregularities by the audit firms.



The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), he regulatory authority overseeing the securities market, has also its own panel of auditors which has listed 44 audit firms entrusted with auditing the financial records of listed companies.



Only 32 audit firms on the BB list can audit financial statements of the listed banks and NBFIs as the firms are also on the BSEC panel. There are 35 listed banks and 23 NBFIs on the country's stock exchange.



The eligible CA firms include A Qasem, A Wahab, ACNABIN, Ahsan Manzur, Anil Salam ldris, Aziz Halim Khair Choudhury, Basu Banerjee Nath, G Kibria, Hoda Vasi Chowdhury, Howladar Yunus, Hussain Farhad, Islam Aftab Kamrul, Islam Quazi Shafique, Kazi Zahir Khan, Khan Wahab Shafique Rahman, MJ Abedin, MM Rahman, MZ Islam, MABS & J Partners, Mahfel Huq, Malek Siddiqui Wali, Masih Muhith Haque, Nurul Faruk Hasan, Pinaki & Company, OCTOKHAN, Rahman Mostafa Alam, Rahman Rahman Huq, Shafiq Basak, SK Barua, Snehasish Mahmud, Toha Khan Zaman and Zoha Zaman Kabir Rashid are on both the BB list and the BSEC panel.



The other firms on the BB panel are Ahmed Zaker, Ahsan Kamal Sadeq, Atik Khaled Chowdhury, Chowdhury Bhattacharjee, Das Chowdhury Dutta, Haque Shah Alam Mansur, Hoque Bhattacharjee Das, MA Fazal, MI Chowdhury, Mak & Co, Mollah Quadir Yusuf, Muhammad Shaheedullah, SR Islam and Shaha & Co.



Auditing bank and financial institution's financial statements is a highly specialised job demanding auditors to possess a deep understanding of the financial instruments, regulatory requirements, risk assessment, internal controls and industry-specific knowledge, BB officials said.



Banks and financial institutions often deal with complex financial instruments and auditors need expertise to understand and evaluate these instruments, including assessing their fair value, risk exposure and accounting treatment, they said.

