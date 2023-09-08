2-day C’wealth Trade and Investment Forum begins in city Sept 13







The 'Commonwealth Trade & Investment Forum,' to be concluded on September 14, under aegis of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC) and the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), Ministry of Foreign Affairs and ZI Foundation.



To this end, Salman F Rahman, Private Industry and Investment Adviser to Prime Minister, Thursday briefed reporters at a press conference at the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) conference room in the city.

In his speech, Salman said the Forum will offer a platform for promoting trade, investment, and economic growth.



"It aims to foster partnerships, promote innovation, and explore avenues for sustainable and inclusive economic development for Bangladesh.



During the forum, Bangladesh will be able to showcase its trade and investment opportunities before the Commonwealth countries ... it will be a win-win situation for everybody," he added. Salman informed that this is the 1st ever 'Commonwealth Trade & Investment Forum' going to be organized in Bangladesh.



Previously the Forum was organized in other member states of Commonwealth such in the United Kingdom, Singapore, Kenya, Rwanda and Malta, he added.



He said since joining the Commonwealth after the independence under the leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh had been an active part of the organization.



Replying to a question, Salman said that in line with the goal of materializing 'Smart Bangladesh', a good number of start-ups have emerged in the country while they would also focus on the 4th Industrial Revolution in the upcoming forum.



In response to another question, he said that the Bangladeshi companies are fully ready to attend the forum, adding, "I can assure all that we have had that environment."

The two-day 'Commonwealth Trade & Investment Forum' will begin in city on September 13 aiming at boosting boost trade, commerce and investment among the Commonwealth countries, including Bangladesh.The 'Commonwealth Trade & Investment Forum,' to be concluded on September 14, under aegis of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC) and the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), Ministry of Foreign Affairs and ZI Foundation.To this end, Salman F Rahman, Private Industry and Investment Adviser to Prime Minister, Thursday briefed reporters at a press conference at the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) conference room in the city.In his speech, Salman said the Forum will offer a platform for promoting trade, investment, and economic growth."It aims to foster partnerships, promote innovation, and explore avenues for sustainable and inclusive economic development for Bangladesh.During the forum, Bangladesh will be able to showcase its trade and investment opportunities before the Commonwealth countries ... it will be a win-win situation for everybody," he added. Salman informed that this is the 1st ever 'Commonwealth Trade & Investment Forum' going to be organized in Bangladesh.Previously the Forum was organized in other member states of Commonwealth such in the United Kingdom, Singapore, Kenya, Rwanda and Malta, he added.He said since joining the Commonwealth after the independence under the leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh had been an active part of the organization.Replying to a question, Salman said that in line with the goal of materializing 'Smart Bangladesh', a good number of start-ups have emerged in the country while they would also focus on the 4th Industrial Revolution in the upcoming forum.In response to another question, he said that the Bangladeshi companies are fully ready to attend the forum, adding, "I can assure all that we have had that environment."