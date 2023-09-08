Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 8 September, 2023, 2:17 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Nagad-TerraPay partnership to boost remittance inflow

Published : Friday, 8 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94
Business Desk

Expatriate Bangladeshis around the world can now send home remittances through Nagad in a faster and easier way as TerraPay, a global payments network, will provide seamless cross-border money transfer solutions.  

Nagad Limited, known for its commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions, has partnered with TerraPay to leverage its interoperability platform and vast network spanning 200 countries, says a press release.

Thus, the world's fastest-growing MFS (Mobile Financial Services) company is going to establish a streamlined avenue for real-time, cross-border money transfers, ensuring that Bangladeshi expatriates have access to high-security features and a government incentive of BDT 25 per BDT 1,000 while remitting their hard-earned money to their families back home - all at a minimal cost.

TerraPay, renowned for its global presence, is registered and regulated across 29 international markets. Serving as a pivotal partner to banks, mobile wallets, money transfer operators, merchants, and financial institutions worldwide, TerraPay contributes to the creation of a more extensive and inclusive international financial ecosystem.

Furthermore, Visa's strategic equity investment in TerraPay enhances the digital cross-border commerce experience for consumers and small-to-medium-sized businesses.

The strategic alliance enables Nagad Limited to connect with TerraPay network that exists across the globe, ensuring 24/7 availability of services throughout the year.

Trust Bank Limited, a reputable private commercial bank in Bangladesh, played a pivotal role in facilitating the partnership between TerraPay and Nagad - a remittance service provider approved by the Bangladesh Bank.

Ambar Sur, founder and CEO of TerraPay, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to have this significant partnership with Nagad to enable faster and more secure remittance inflow for expatriate Bangladeshis.

Wallets are the key enablers for sending money back home, and TerraPay's aim is to ensure a seamless and instant process for the end consumer, i.e., the families in most cases.

Nagad propels our brand to fulfil its goal, and we are excited to leverage our interoperability platform and help simplify lives."

Tanvir A. Mishuk, founder and managing director of Nagad Limited, shared his excitement about the agreement with TerraPay, saying, "From the get-go, we have been trying to make people's lives easier.

Now, Bangladeshi expatriates living in different countries can send home their hard-earned money through Nagad using the TerraPay network.

We are delighted to have forged this partnership, and it is like a gift to expatriates and their families."



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


BD to import 67.2 lakh MMBtu LNG worth Tk 1,243cr  
Oil, gas sector emission pledges stalling: Report
Lending rates may rise, businesses must be ready to face it: Salman
NGOs urged to work for smart Bangladesh achieving SDGs
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Summit chief Aziz Khan 42nd richest in S'pore: Forbes
BD seeks Indonesia’s help in tapping sea resources
10 Indian RMG traders put under probe in BD money laundering scandal


Latest News
'That '70s Show' actor Danny Masterson given 30 years for rapes
PM arrives in New Delhi to attend G20 Summit
Tigers face off Sri Lanka in another 'do or die' Asia Cup contest
District Jamaat Ameer among 5 detained in Moulvibazar
Light to moderate rain likely over country
Gas supply to remain suspended in northern part of Dhaka Saturday
Couple found dead in Hajiganj
Deputy Attorney General Imran dismissed from job: Law minister
Russian Foreign Minister calls on PM Sheikh Hasina
SSC examinee 'commits suicide' in Dinajpur
Most Read News
Verdict against Odhikar's Adilur deferred to Sept 14
Bangladesh seeks Indonesia's support in capacity building
BNP announces Saturday's mass procession routes
Bangladeshi shot dead by BSF in Panchagarh
No more scholarship in primary schools
Father, son killed as bus hits motorcycle in Satkhira
SQC's lawyer Barrister Fakhrul sent to jail in burglary case
Child among 4 suffer bullet injuries in Munshiganj AL factional clash
Test run of train on Mawa-Bhanga route starts
Over 1.61 lakh die every year of tobacco-related diseases
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft