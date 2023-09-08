

6th Showcase Malaysia 2023 concludes in Dhaka



High Commissioner of Malaysia Haznah Md Hashim expressed her heartiest pleasure to the completion of the whole event. She thanked BMCCI management and other stakeholders for the event, according to a press release.



The 6th Showcase Malaysia emphasized a number of seminars on contemporary issues, the BMCCI Business Excellence Awards, the modest fashion Show, and the Grand Gala Night including showcasing Malaysian products and services, it said.

One of the seminar's aim was to discover the untapped potential of the economic relationship between Bangladesh and Malaysia at the Plenary Session on the 6th Showcase Malaysia, said the release.



The session also focused on the existing trade patterns, investment flows, and bilateral engagements between Bangladesh and Malaysia.



The session was chaired by the Malaysian high commissioner and moderated by Dr M Masrur Reaz, chairman and CEO, Policy Exchange Bangladesh.



Seminars on healthcare and halal industry were also held at the event, where AKM Sayadul Haq Bhuiyan, head of Supply Chain and Export, Bengal Meat Processing Industries Ltd, BMCCI President Syed Almas Kabir and Sami Ahmed, managing director, Startup Bangladesh Limited also spoke.



The programme was supported by the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE), the Malay Chamber of Commerce Malaysia (DPMM), the Malaysia South-South Association (MASSA), Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority (BEZA), the Bangladesh High Commission in Malaysia, and the High Commission of Malaysia in Bangladesh, the release said.



