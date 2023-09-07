

14 dead, 2,115 hospitalised with dengue



During the period, 2,115 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, DGHS said.



Of the new patients, 833 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside the capital--indicating a worsening situation across the country, according to DGHS.

A total of 9,127 dengue patients, including, 3,946 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.



So far, the DGHS has recorded 138,022 dengue cases and 128,224 recoveries this year.



The month of August has been the deadliest month of the outbreak this year with 71,976 cases and 342 fatalities.



As of September 5, the country has seen 64 fatalities with 12,108 dengue across the country.



In terms of both dengue deaths and hospitalisations, this year broke all previous records.



The dengue outbreak was first officially reported in the country in 2000, when 5,551 people were hospitalised and 93 died, according to the DGHS.



Dengue hospitalisations had been reported at 28,429 and 62,382, respectively, in 2021 and 2022, when the dengue outbreak in the country caused deaths of 105 and 281, respectively. �UNB

