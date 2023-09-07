Video
Home Front Page

BNP to hold mass processions in city on Saturday

Published : Thursday, 7 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Staff Correspondent


Dhaka BNP North and South city units and other like-minded political parties will hold separate mass processions in the capital on Saturday.

Party Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the programme at a press conference at the party's Naya Paltan central office on Wednesday.
BNP standing committee finalised the programmes at a virtual meeting on Monday night to mount pressure on the government to quit and hold the next election under a non-party caretaker government they will hold the processions.

Rizvi said, "Mass processions will be brought out by Dhaka South and North city units on September 9 as part of the simultaneous united movement based on one-point demand."

He said the time and routes for the programme will be announced later after discussions with the leaders of the Dhaka south and north city units.

Rizvi said other opposition parties and alliances who have been carrying out the simultaneous movement actively with BNP will also observe a similar programme on the same day from their respective positions.

BNP Dhaka South City unit convener Abdus Salam said the two Dhaka city units of BNP will bring out separate processions in the afternoon on Saturday and those will end at Naya Paltan after parading different roads.



