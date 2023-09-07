Two young dancers gang raped in Cox's Bazar





COX'S BAZAR, Sept 6: Two teenage girls, who went to Cox's Bazar from Dhaka to perform dance at a programme, have reportedly been gang raped by a group of miscreants at Kalatoli Cottage zone in the Cox's Bazar district town.



One of the girls was undergoing treatment at Sadar hospital.





Police also arrested Riyad, 30, in connection with his alleged involvement in the crime.



According to the victims, they arrived here to perform at a dance programme at the invitation of some young people a few days ago.



Later, those who invited them, handed them to some people who raped them at Rajon Cottage, in front of Kalatoli Cultural Centre on Monday.



On Tuesday, the criminals forced them to board a Dhaka-bound bus but on the way to Dhaka one of the girls got down at Ramu Bypass as she fell sick.



Local people took her to a hospital and from there police sent her to Sadar Hospital.



Additional Superintendent of Cox's Bazar Police Rafiqul Islam said police have identified the criminals and arrested a man involved in it.



