

Bangladesh concede massive defeat after batting blow



Earlier in the afternoon, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first with a mandatory change; Liton Das succeeded Najmul Hossain Shanto. Mehidy Miraz, the makeshift opener and centurion in the earlier game, departed for a duck in the first ball he faced while Liton had too hurry to rush for an outside off delivery to give easy catch behind the wickets scoring 16 off 13 while Naim Sheikh got out reaching 20s again. Tawhid Hridoy was dismissed on two as Bangladesh were in serious trouble losing four wickets within powerplay overs to post 47 runs.



Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim, the world's most experienced pair among the existing players, took the steering and guided Bangladesh toward a good total standing 100-run 5th wicket partnership.

Shakib picked up his 54th ODI fifty who departed on 53 off 57 with seven boundaries. Mushfiq on the contrary, hoarded 64 off 87 with five rope kissing shots. It was the 46th ODI half century for Mushi.



Soon after the departure of Shakib and Mushi, the Bangladeshi batting line up collapsed in minutes and were bowled out for 193 runs in 38.4 overs.



Pakistani quick Haris Rauf was the main destroyer, who hauled four wickets for 19 runs from six overs while Naseem Shah picked up three wickets as Shaheen Shah Afridi, Faheem Ashraf and Iftikhar Ahmed shared one wicket each.



Chasing 194-run target, Pakistan reached the target convincingly from 39.3 overs losing three wickets ridding on the bat of Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Rizwan. Imam, the left-arm opener hammered Bangladesh bowlers to stockpile 78 runs off 84 deliveries with five fours and four sixes while Rizwan, the wicketkeeper-batter remained unbeaten on 63 off 79 to wrap-up the game.



Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Mehidy Miraz shared the wickets among them.



Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka on September 9 and India on September 15 in their next Super-4 matches.



