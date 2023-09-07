BTRC axes 14 ISPs for non-renewal of licences in city







The regulatory authority has already asked the ISPs to surrender their licences to the commission in 10 days time, according to the BTRC officials.



The ISPs are Bornil Network System Ltd, IT Next Technology, Cyber Communication, New Generation Internet Services Ltd, Asian City Online (BD) Ltd, Apon Enterprise, Sparking World Reign ICT, Segun Bagicha Safenet Online Speed Online, Vestel Cable TV Networks Ltd, Web Solution, Chandpur Net, and Airnet Communication.

Declaring all activities of the ISPs completely illegal and punishable under the Bangladesh Telecommunication Act 2001, the regulatory authority also warned everyone concerned not to enter in any deal or carryout any financial transactions with these ISPs, according to the notice issued recently.



