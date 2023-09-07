55kg gold heist case transferred to DB





The case filed over 55 kilograms of gold stolen from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport's Customs House's warehouse has been transferred to the Detective Branch (DB) of police for further investigation.



Suspected Customs officials are being quizzed over the issue, said DB Uttara Division Deputy Police Commissioner Md Akram Hossain. The case was transferred to DB from Airport Police Station.





The Customs House, however, formed a five-member team led by Joint Commissioner Minhaz Uddin to probe the incident. They said the cost of the stolen gold is worth Tk 45 crore. Some unknown persons have been made accused in the case over the incident.



Around 9:00am on Saturday (September 2), Masud Rana, Assistant Revenue Officer of Dhaka Customs Department and the Officer-in-Charge of the godown, informed airport's lost and found desk that the lock of a steel almirah at the godown was broken.



DB chief and Additional Police Commissioner Harun Or Rashid said the case was transferred to DB from Airport Police Station on Tuesday (September 5) night. DB Uttara Division will investigate the case.



