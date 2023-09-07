Economy stumbles on revenue target, forex balance, inflation  







According to sources, the Finance Division of the Ministry of Finance believes that there are three-pronged challenges in the economy: Recovery of the post-coronavirus economy, unstable international markets due to the Russia-Ukraine war and preparing to face the post-LDC challenges at the same time.



For this reason, this organization of the government considers rationalization of government expenditure and increasing efficiency in overall debt management are vital for the economy.

Experts say that identifying these issues as challenges sounds like an old saying in the current situation. They think that a more modern discussion is needed.



In the Annual Performance Agreement for the current fiscal year 2023-2024 executed with the Cabinet Division recently, the Finance Division has highlighted the three challenges.



Sources said that the slowdown in the global economy due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war has also affected the country's economy. In this context, the successful implementation of various programmes undertaken by the government to normalize the pace of the country's economy and improving the projection process of macroeconomic indicators are also a challenge. The Finance Division feels that due to the increasing trend of government borrowing, special importance should be given to financial discipline in the future.



The finance Division mentioned some future plans. This includes maintaining the overall discipline of the financial sector and macroeconomic stability through sustainable credit management along with forecasting and medium-term projection of various economic variables.



Ensuring beneficiary reach and efficient use of resources. The Finance Division also said that despite Covid and the war in Ukraine, the country's poverty rate has come down. The poverty rate is now 18.7 per cent and the extreme poverty rate is 5.6 per cent. In the last fiscal year 2018-2019, this rate was 20.5 per cent and 10.5 per cent respectively.



Regarding the challenges identified by the Finance Division, distinguished fellow of the Centre for Policy Dialogue, a private research organization on economics Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya said the three issues identified as challenges are not special for Bangladesh.



He said that these challenges are also effective for many developing countries, especially those emerging from LDCs. That is, there is this challenges for Nepal, Bhutan and Cambodia. The question is - what are the characteristics of Bangladesh in this case?



He said, "In my opinion, we have not seen any initiative regarding the institutional reform and policy coordination needed to face this challenge. The low rate of our revenue collection, inability to invest in sectors like education and health, fragile state of foreign sector and investment, poor state of reserves, and even the inability to implement the promises made to the IMF are all indicators. So it is becoming negative."



However, Planning Minister MA Mannan feels that the country's economy is on the right track. In a recent press conference after the ECNEC meeting, he said that the economy does not always run in the same way. A subject cannot be verified for long periods of time. Our economy is growing. More or less occasionally, there are issues of inflation, but these have not hampered our overall momentum. Still growing.



According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), the gross domestic product of the country at the end of the last fiscal year 2022-23 was about Tk 44 lakh crore. And the amount of export that year was Tk 5 lakh 54 thousand crore. As such, the export income of the country is about 13 per cent of the GDP. Most of Bangladesh's export earnings depend on a single sector. At the end of the last fiscal year, about 84 per cent of the total export income was from the garment sector.



Bangladesh Bank's foreign exchange reserves have been steadily declining for the past two years. Last Wednesday, according to the IMF's BPM-6 accounting system, the central bank had reserves of $23.06 billion. If the Asian Clearing Union (ACU) liabilities are settled this week, the reserves will fall below $22 billion. $110 to $120 million dollar import liability with interest has to be paid for the July-August period. Two years ago in August 2021, reserves were at a record high of $48.04 billion.



Since then there has been a continuous decline in reserves, which has not been stopped in any way so far. According to International Monetary Fund conditions, reserves must be above $24 billion. But Bangladesh Bank is not able to fulfill that goal.



Former governor of Bangladesh Bank Dr Saleh Uddin Ahmed said, "The value of our money is decreasing, reserves are under pressure, imports are decreasing, inflation cannot be reduced, money is being smuggled out of the country in various ways. People's quality of life is being destroyed."



He said that whatever the policies of the government, the related institutions of the government are not able to implement them properly. Their efficiency, lack of good governance is responsible for this. Another thing is that there is no transparency and accountability in the government.



According to sources in the finance division, the significant action plans of the Finance Division in the current fiscal year include updating the medium-term macroeconomic framework to align revenue, currency and exchange rate policies. Keeping the government debt capacity at a bearable level by keeping the budget deficit limited to 5.2 per cent. Minimizing the difference between budget estimates and actual achievements in terms of revenue receipts and expenditure.



Sources said, remittance inflow declined despite some 10.74 lakh workers going abroad for employment in the 2022-23 fiscal year, up by 15.59 per cent from the previous fiscal year.



Bangladesh witnessed an 18.78 per cent decline in inward remittances in August compared to the previous month, marking the lowest inflow in the past six months - a development that raises concerns regarding the country's depleting foreign currency reserves and financial accounts.



According to Bangladesh Bank data, the country received $1.6 billion in remittances in August and $1.97 billion in July. In February, the figure stood at $1.56 billion.



The year-on-year comparison for August also reveals a concerning 21.57 per cent decrease in inward remittances.



Sources said, the year-on-year disbursements of foreign loans from development partners have decreased by 7.4 per cent in the 2022-23 fiscal year but commitments of loans increased by about 7.23 per cent.



According to data from the Economic Relations Division (ERD) of the Finance Ministry. In the recently concluded FY23, the foreign loan disbursement has dropped to $9.267 billion from a record $10 billion disbursed in the previous 2021-22 fiscal year. And commitments of foreign aid increased to $8.798 billion in FY23, up from $8.20 billion in the previous fiscal year, ERD data shows.



The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has started the fiscal year with satisfactory collections despite the global economic crisis. In July, the first month of the financial year 2023-24, the revenue was 15.38 per cent higher than the same period of the previous financial year.



According to the NBR, in the month of July, they have collected Tk 20,561 crore. However, in spite of this, about Tk 2,000 have been collected less than the target. The shortfall in revenue collection of the NBR has stood at Tk 44,727 crore in the last fiscal year. The target of revenue collection in the financial year 2022-23 was Tk 370,000 crore. Against this, the revenue collected was Tk 325,272.37 crore.



The country's economy has been facing three major challenges---far behind revenue collection targets, foreign exchange balance is also under pressure and inflationary pressure has reduced living standards. As a result, currently the country's economy is facing tremendous pressure.According to sources, the Finance Division of the Ministry of Finance believes that there are three-pronged challenges in the economy: Recovery of the post-coronavirus economy, unstable international markets due to the Russia-Ukraine war and preparing to face the post-LDC challenges at the same time.For this reason, this organization of the government considers rationalization of government expenditure and increasing efficiency in overall debt management are vital for the economy.Experts say that identifying these issues as challenges sounds like an old saying in the current situation. They think that a more modern discussion is needed.In the Annual Performance Agreement for the current fiscal year 2023-2024 executed with the Cabinet Division recently, the Finance Division has highlighted the three challenges.Sources said that the slowdown in the global economy due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war has also affected the country's economy. In this context, the successful implementation of various programmes undertaken by the government to normalize the pace of the country's economy and improving the projection process of macroeconomic indicators are also a challenge. The Finance Division feels that due to the increasing trend of government borrowing, special importance should be given to financial discipline in the future.The finance Division mentioned some future plans. This includes maintaining the overall discipline of the financial sector and macroeconomic stability through sustainable credit management along with forecasting and medium-term projection of various economic variables.Ensuring beneficiary reach and efficient use of resources. The Finance Division also said that despite Covid and the war in Ukraine, the country's poverty rate has come down. The poverty rate is now 18.7 per cent and the extreme poverty rate is 5.6 per cent. In the last fiscal year 2018-2019, this rate was 20.5 per cent and 10.5 per cent respectively.Regarding the challenges identified by the Finance Division, distinguished fellow of the Centre for Policy Dialogue, a private research organization on economics Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya said the three issues identified as challenges are not special for Bangladesh.He said that these challenges are also effective for many developing countries, especially those emerging from LDCs. That is, there is this challenges for Nepal, Bhutan and Cambodia. The question is - what are the characteristics of Bangladesh in this case?He said, "In my opinion, we have not seen any initiative regarding the institutional reform and policy coordination needed to face this challenge. The low rate of our revenue collection, inability to invest in sectors like education and health, fragile state of foreign sector and investment, poor state of reserves, and even the inability to implement the promises made to the IMF are all indicators. So it is becoming negative."However, Planning Minister MA Mannan feels that the country's economy is on the right track. In a recent press conference after the ECNEC meeting, he said that the economy does not always run in the same way. A subject cannot be verified for long periods of time. Our economy is growing. More or less occasionally, there are issues of inflation, but these have not hampered our overall momentum. Still growing.According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), the gross domestic product of the country at the end of the last fiscal year 2022-23 was about Tk 44 lakh crore. And the amount of export that year was Tk 5 lakh 54 thousand crore. As such, the export income of the country is about 13 per cent of the GDP. Most of Bangladesh's export earnings depend on a single sector. At the end of the last fiscal year, about 84 per cent of the total export income was from the garment sector.Bangladesh Bank's foreign exchange reserves have been steadily declining for the past two years. Last Wednesday, according to the IMF's BPM-6 accounting system, the central bank had reserves of $23.06 billion. If the Asian Clearing Union (ACU) liabilities are settled this week, the reserves will fall below $22 billion. $110 to $120 million dollar import liability with interest has to be paid for the July-August period. Two years ago in August 2021, reserves were at a record high of $48.04 billion.Since then there has been a continuous decline in reserves, which has not been stopped in any way so far. According to International Monetary Fund conditions, reserves must be above $24 billion. But Bangladesh Bank is not able to fulfill that goal.Former governor of Bangladesh Bank Dr Saleh Uddin Ahmed said, "The value of our money is decreasing, reserves are under pressure, imports are decreasing, inflation cannot be reduced, money is being smuggled out of the country in various ways. People's quality of life is being destroyed."He said that whatever the policies of the government, the related institutions of the government are not able to implement them properly. Their efficiency, lack of good governance is responsible for this. Another thing is that there is no transparency and accountability in the government.According to sources in the finance division, the significant action plans of the Finance Division in the current fiscal year include updating the medium-term macroeconomic framework to align revenue, currency and exchange rate policies. Keeping the government debt capacity at a bearable level by keeping the budget deficit limited to 5.2 per cent. Minimizing the difference between budget estimates and actual achievements in terms of revenue receipts and expenditure.Sources said, remittance inflow declined despite some 10.74 lakh workers going abroad for employment in the 2022-23 fiscal year, up by 15.59 per cent from the previous fiscal year.Bangladesh witnessed an 18.78 per cent decline in inward remittances in August compared to the previous month, marking the lowest inflow in the past six months - a development that raises concerns regarding the country's depleting foreign currency reserves and financial accounts.According to Bangladesh Bank data, the country received $1.6 billion in remittances in August and $1.97 billion in July. In February, the figure stood at $1.56 billion.The year-on-year comparison for August also reveals a concerning 21.57 per cent decrease in inward remittances.Sources said, the year-on-year disbursements of foreign loans from development partners have decreased by 7.4 per cent in the 2022-23 fiscal year but commitments of loans increased by about 7.23 per cent.According to data from the Economic Relations Division (ERD) of the Finance Ministry. In the recently concluded FY23, the foreign loan disbursement has dropped to $9.267 billion from a record $10 billion disbursed in the previous 2021-22 fiscal year. And commitments of foreign aid increased to $8.798 billion in FY23, up from $8.20 billion in the previous fiscal year, ERD data shows.The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has started the fiscal year with satisfactory collections despite the global economic crisis. In July, the first month of the financial year 2023-24, the revenue was 15.38 per cent higher than the same period of the previous financial year.According to the NBR, in the month of July, they have collected Tk 20,561 crore. However, in spite of this, about Tk 2,000 have been collected less than the target. The shortfall in revenue collection of the NBR has stood at Tk 44,727 crore in the last fiscal year. The target of revenue collection in the financial year 2022-23 was Tk 370,000 crore. Against this, the revenue collected was Tk 325,272.37 crore.