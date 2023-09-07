

Lavrov due in Dhaka today



"He will leave for Delhi on Friday morning after meeting with Prime Minister Shaikh Hasina," Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.



This will be the first visit to Bangladesh by any Russian foreign minister, Foreign Ministry said.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen on Tuesday said Dhaka would request Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to find a peaceful solution to the Ukraine crisis.



Momen said issues like food, fertilisers and fuel would come up talks with Larov.



"We will highlight the problems that we have," said Momen.



Lavrov represents President Vladimir Putin at different summits including G20 due to an arrest warrant issued against Putin by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes in Ukraine.



Lavrov was scheduled to visit Bangladesh on November 23 to attend the 22nd Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) Council of Ministers meeting held in Dhaka on November 24.



Lavrov called his counterpart Dr Ak Abdul Momen and expressed his regrets for not being able to come to Bangladesh at that time.



"Payment of Roopour power plant bills, energy cooperation, geo-politics and global issues will dominate the talk between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Lavrov," a senior official of the Foreign Ministry said.



Washington prevented Dhaka from paying a part of the loan taken from Moscow for the construction of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant.



The government later decided to pay it via Beijing using Yuan, and again received Washington's objection.



During the 1971 war of independence, Russia, then Soviet Union, helped Bangladesh.



Prime Minister Hasina's visit to Moscow in 2013 was first by a head of government of Bangladesh since 1972 when Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman visited Moscow.



After that the relations got momentum. Both sides now have agreements for cooperation in defence, trade and energy sectors.



The Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant is regarded as the "signature" initiative between the two countries.



After inauguration of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, Bangladesh will join elite club of nuclear power.



Russia's state-owned atomic company Rosatom is helping the construction of $12.65 billion project, 90 per cent of which is financed by a Russian loan repayable in 28 years, with a grace period of 10 years.



