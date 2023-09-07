Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 7 September, 2023, 12:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Lavrov due in Dhaka today

Published : Thursday, 7 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Diplomatic Correspondent

Lavrov due in Dhaka today

Lavrov due in Dhaka today

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is due to arrive in Dhaka today for a "few hours" before leaving for Delhi to attend the G20 summit.

"He will leave for Delhi on Friday morning after meeting with Prime Minister Shaikh Hasina," Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

This will be the first visit to Bangladesh by any Russian foreign minister, Foreign Ministry said.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen on Tuesday said Dhaka would request Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to find a peaceful solution to the Ukraine crisis.

Momen said issues like food, fertilisers and fuel would come up talks with Larov.

"We will highlight the problems that we have," said Momen.

Lavrov represents President Vladimir Putin at  different summits including G20 due to an arrest warrant issued against Putin by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

Lavrov was scheduled to visit Bangladesh on November 23 to attend the 22nd Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) Council of Ministers meeting held in Dhaka on November 24.

Lavrov called his counterpart Dr Ak Abdul Momen and expressed his regrets for not being able to come to Bangladesh at that time.

"Payment of Roopour power plant bills, energy cooperation, geo-politics and global issues will dominate the talk between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Lavrov," a senior official of the Foreign Ministry said.

Washington prevented Dhaka from paying a part of the loan taken from Moscow for the construction of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant.

The government later decided to pay it via Beijing using Yuan, and again received Washington's objection.

During the 1971 war of independence, Russia, then Soviet Union, helped Bangladesh.

Prime Minister Hasina's visit to Moscow in 2013 was first by a head of government of Bangladesh since 1972 when Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman visited Moscow.

After that the relations got momentum. Both sides now have agreements for cooperation in defence, trade and energy sectors.

The Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant is regarded as the "signature" initiative between the two countries.

After inauguration of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, Bangladesh will join elite club of nuclear power.

Russia's state-owned atomic company Rosatom is helping the construction of $12.65 billion project, 90 per cent of which is financed by a Russian loan repayable in 28 years, with a grace period of 10 years.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Cancer surging among under-50s worldwide, study says
Shashi Tharoor suggests 'BHARAT' as opposition bloc name
14 dead, 2,115 hospitalised with dengue
BNP to hold mass processions in city on Saturday
Two young dancers gang raped in Cox's Bazar
Saudi, Iran exchange ambassadors after years-long rupture
Bangladesh concede massive defeat after batting blow
BTRC axes 14 ISPs for non-renewal of licences in city


Latest News
Explosion at Sylhet CNG filling station: 9 injured sent to Dhaka as their conditions deteriorate
FIFA Int' l Friendly: Bangladesh to play Afghanistan in last match Thursday
University student drowns in Ctg waterfall
Russian strike on an eastern Ukrainian city kills 17, officials say
SAFF U-16 Champs: Bangladesh reach semifinal as India beat Nepal 1-0
Bangladesh suffers big defeat after dismal batting display
Young tourist gang-raped in Cox's Bazar, one held
WHO warns of 'concerning' Covid trends ahead of winter
Former Sri Lanka spinner Senanayake arrested for match-fixing
Millions of Shiite pilgrims flock to Iraq's Karbala
Most Read News
ADB, Deutsche Bank to boost supply chain financing in Asia
198 Bangladeshi Americans criticize letter from global personalities
Bus hits stationary truck on expressway, 3 killed
BNP to bring out mass procession in capital on Saturday
Russian FM Lavrov to visit Dhaka on Thursday
Dhaka-Bhanga route train to run on trial on Thursday
Chevron pioneering clean energy amidst climate change challenges
Gas cylinder blast: Death toll rises to six as another fisherman dies at CMCH
Gold stolen case transferred to DB, Customs officials being quizzed
Obaidul Quader's sister Ferdous Ara passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft