Govt working to develop fire service to int'l standards







Initiative has been taken to establish a new training academy 'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Fire Academy' in Munshiganj.



Construction of the academy has already started. Once in place the academy will provide world class fire fighting and rescue training to make Fire Service personnel efficient and modern, according to the Department of Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD) officials.

FSCD Director General Brig Gen Md Main Uddin told the Daily Observer that the government has formed an efficient workforce by providing training to increase the speed of fire service.



The government has provided the world's highest 'turn table ladder' to the fleet of fire service to extinguish the fire on multi-storied buildings.



In order to make the officers and employees of Fire Service and Civil Defense Department more focused on their work, the government has arranged to provide the lifetime ration facilities.



Under this facility, 20 kg of rice, 20 kg of flour, 2 kg of sugar, 2 kg of lentils and 4.5 kg of edible oil are being provided to them every month. Out of which a family member are getting half of the ration.



Those having handicapped and disabled children and unmarried daughters will enjoy this benefit throughout their life.



Moin Uddin said that support from the government, the officers and employees of the Directorate of Fire Service and Civil Defense became more efficient than before.



He said, "In recognition of the department's unique contribution to public service, the government has given it the highest civilian award, "Swadhinata Padak 2023".



He said, "The 13 fire fighters who sacrificed their lives while fighting the fire at BM Container Depot in Sitakund have been conferred with the title of 'Agni Veer'.



He said the firefighters participated in rescue operation in earthquake hit Turkey and brought fame for nation.



He said that recruitment in the fire service is done by an inter-ministerial committee formed by the Ministry of Home Affairs.



"The members of this committee are - Director of Fire Service (Administration and Finance) as Chairman, Deputy Director (Administration and Finance) as Member Secretary and a representative from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) and the Ministry of Public Administration as members.



Hence there is no scope of lack of transparency in recruitments, he said.



About the procurement process, he said that 47 business organiszations participated in the tender. Out of this, 21 institutions have been scrutinised and were given work orders.



No relative of any officer-employee of Fire Service and Civil Defense Directorate was given work orders.



A group of people are criticising our work, he said, adding, "We don't understand why they are doing that. We condemn their criticism."

