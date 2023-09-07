Actor Shakib Khan sent legal notice to SMC for breach of contract





The notice sought a compensation of Tk 4 crore for publishing the advertisement without his permission.



Barrister Olora Afrin on Wednesday disclosed to the media that she had on September 3 sent the notice on behalf of actor Shakib Khan seeking compensation from the SMC Saline authority for publishing advertisement without his permission.





The notice asked the SMC Saline authority to pay Tk 4 crore as compensation within 7 days. Otherwise, appropriate legal action will be taken against them in this regard.



Barrister Olora Afrin said that Shakib Khan signed an advertisement for Orsaline on March 7, 2019. Its period was from July 1 in 2021 to June 30 in 2022.



Later, with the consent of both parties, the advertisement was broadcast for another 180 days. Its term expired last December. But, the advertisement was displayed for about 5 more months without taking permission from Shakib Khan.



"Shakib Khan has suffered a financial loss of Tk 4 crore. This amount should be paid to SMC within 7 days of receiving the notice. Otherwise, we will take appropriate legal action against the authorities concerned," she added.



