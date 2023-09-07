Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 7 September, 2023, 12:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

BNP wants to play evil-game over Dr Yunus: Quader

Published : Thursday, 7 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday alleged that after failing in all its movements, BNP now wants to play evil-game by making Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus an issue.

"National parliamentary elections are approaching. Evil forces are active ahead of the polls. Last time, they (BNP and its allies) accompanied Dr Kamal Hossain to carry out rampage. This time, they want to play ill-game by making Dr Yunus an issue. They want to destabilise the country again like the 1/11 but their hope will not be fulfilled," he said.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, made the remarks while speaking at a brief rally organised at the city's Palashi intersection on the occasion of Janmashtami, a Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna.

Speaking as the chief guest, he said it is not a good time now as the 'Ashur' is roaring here and the number of evil people has increased.

The AL general secretary said in the past 14 and a half years, it has been proved that as a leader, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is the best well-wisher of the Hindu community. During the AL's regime, the members of the Hindu community remained safe, he added.

Urging all to stay alert ahead of the upcoming Durg Puja, the road transport minister said evil forces can cause any incident ahead of the next general elections in Bangladesh that may cause a split in the AL government's relationship with Hindu community or India. "So we must remain more alert," he added.

Quader assured the Hindu community people of providing optimum security for them, saying "Security must be ensured at their homes, temples and puja mandaps. Our law enforcement forces are alert as per the instruction of the Prime Minister. Our people also need to be careful".    �BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


BNP wants to play evil-game over Dr Yunus: Quader
426 people killed, 793 injured in 441 road accidents in Aug: Report
Quader’s sister passes away PM condoles
Fakhrul flays city mayors for failing to arrest spread of dengue
Janmashtami celebrated with due religious fervour
Test run of spl train on Mawa-Bhanga section today
Prez for exploring new avenues of collaboration with Indonesia
198 BD-Americans condemn globalleaders’ statement


Latest News
Explosion at Sylhet CNG filling station: 9 injured sent to Dhaka as their conditions deteriorate
FIFA Int' l Friendly: Bangladesh to play Afghanistan in last match Thursday
University student drowns in Ctg waterfall
Russian strike on an eastern Ukrainian city kills 17, officials say
SAFF U-16 Champs: Bangladesh reach semifinal as India beat Nepal 1-0
Bangladesh suffers big defeat after dismal batting display
Young tourist gang-raped in Cox's Bazar, one held
WHO warns of 'concerning' Covid trends ahead of winter
Former Sri Lanka spinner Senanayake arrested for match-fixing
Millions of Shiite pilgrims flock to Iraq's Karbala
Most Read News
ADB, Deutsche Bank to boost supply chain financing in Asia
198 Bangladeshi Americans criticize letter from global personalities
Bus hits stationary truck on expressway, 3 killed
BNP to bring out mass procession in capital on Saturday
Russian FM Lavrov to visit Dhaka on Thursday
Dhaka-Bhanga route train to run on trial on Thursday
Chevron pioneering clean energy amidst climate change challenges
Gas cylinder blast: Death toll rises to six as another fisherman dies at CMCH
Gold stolen case transferred to DB, Customs officials being quizzed
Obaidul Quader's sister Ferdous Ara passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft