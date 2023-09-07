BNP wants to play evil-game over Dr Yunus: Quader







"National parliamentary elections are approaching. Evil forces are active ahead of the polls. Last time, they (BNP and its allies) accompanied Dr Kamal Hossain to carry out rampage. This time, they want to play ill-game by making Dr Yunus an issue. They want to destabilise the country again like the 1/11 but their hope will not be fulfilled," he said.



Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, made the remarks while speaking at a brief rally organised at the city's Palashi intersection on the occasion of Janmashtami, a Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna.

Speaking as the chief guest, he said it is not a good time now as the 'Ashur' is roaring here and the number of evil people has increased.



The AL general secretary said in the past 14 and a half years, it has been proved that as a leader, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is the best well-wisher of the Hindu community. During the AL's regime, the members of the Hindu community remained safe, he added.



Urging all to stay alert ahead of the upcoming Durg Puja, the road transport minister said evil forces can cause any incident ahead of the next general elections in Bangladesh that may cause a split in the AL government's relationship with Hindu community or India. "So we must remain more alert," he added.



Quader assured the Hindu community people of providing optimum security for them, saying "Security must be ensured at their homes, temples and puja mandaps. Our law enforcement forces are alert as per the instruction of the Prime Minister. Our people also need to be careful". �BSS

