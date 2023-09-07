Video
426 people killed, 793 injured in 441 road accidents in Aug: Report

Published : Thursday, 7 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Staff Correspondent


At least 426 people were killed and 793 others injured in 441 road crashes across the country in last month. Of these, 171 motorcycle accidents claimed 168 lives and 149 injuries.

Of the total accidents, 38.77 per cent were motorcycle accidents, 39.43 per cent of total fatalities and 18.78 per cent of injuries respectively.
Dhaka Division had the highest number of road accidents in August and 126 people were killed in 125 road accidents.

The information was disclosed a press release signed by Mozammel Haque Chowdhury, Secretary General of Accident Monitoring Cell of Bangladesh Passengers' Welfare Association on Wednesday.

As many as 635 vehicles were identified in road accidents in August. In which, it was found that  28.34 per cent motorcycles, 22.20 per cent trucks-pickup-covered vans and lorries, 15.11 per cent buses, 17 per cent battery-run rickshaws and easy bikes, 5.98 per cent CNG-run auto-rickshaws, 4.56 per cent Nachiman-Karimon- Mahindra-Tractor and Laguna, 6.77 per cent Car-Jeep-Microbus fell in road accidents.



