Quader’s sister passes away PM condoles





Ferdous Ara, sister of Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, passed away while undergoing treatment at a city hospital on Wednesday. She was 70.



Prime Mnister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Ferdous Ara.





She left behind two sons and three daughters.



Her namaj-e janaza was held at her own residence at House no-19, road-12, RAJUK Housing, Merul Badda in the city after the Magrib prayers.



She will be buried in their family graveyard on Wednesday at Kernia village in Chandrapur Union of Dagan Bhuiyan in Feni.



Ferdous Ara, sister of Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, passed away while undergoing treatment at a city hospital on Wednesday. She was 70.Prime Mnister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Ferdous Ara.In a condolence message, the PM prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.She left behind two sons and three daughters.Her namaj-e janaza was held at her own residence at House no-19, road-12, RAJUK Housing, Merul Badda in the city after the Magrib prayers.She will be buried in their family graveyard on Wednesday at Kernia village in Chandrapur Union of Dagan Bhuiyan in Feni.