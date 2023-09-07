Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 7 September, 2023, 12:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Quader’s sister passes away PM condoles

Published : Thursday, 7 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14
Staff Correspondent


Ferdous Ara, sister of Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, passed away while undergoing treatment at a city hospital on Wednesday. She was 70.

Prime Mnister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Ferdous Ara.
In a condolence message, the PM prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.

She left behind two sons and three daughters.

Her namaj-e janaza was held at her own residence at House no-19, road-12, RAJUK Housing, Merul Badda in the city after the Magrib prayers.

She will be buried in their family graveyard on Wednesday at Kernia village in Chandrapur Union of Dagan Bhuiyan in Feni.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


BNP wants to play evil-game over Dr Yunus: Quader
426 people killed, 793 injured in 441 road accidents in Aug: Report
Quader’s sister passes away PM condoles
Fakhrul flays city mayors for failing to arrest spread of dengue
Janmashtami celebrated with due religious fervour
Test run of spl train on Mawa-Bhanga section today
Prez for exploring new avenues of collaboration with Indonesia
198 BD-Americans condemn globalleaders’ statement


Latest News
Explosion at Sylhet CNG filling station: 9 injured sent to Dhaka as their conditions deteriorate
FIFA Int' l Friendly: Bangladesh to play Afghanistan in last match Thursday
University student drowns in Ctg waterfall
Russian strike on an eastern Ukrainian city kills 17, officials say
SAFF U-16 Champs: Bangladesh reach semifinal as India beat Nepal 1-0
Bangladesh suffers big defeat after dismal batting display
Young tourist gang-raped in Cox's Bazar, one held
WHO warns of 'concerning' Covid trends ahead of winter
Former Sri Lanka spinner Senanayake arrested for match-fixing
Millions of Shiite pilgrims flock to Iraq's Karbala
Most Read News
ADB, Deutsche Bank to boost supply chain financing in Asia
198 Bangladeshi Americans criticize letter from global personalities
Bus hits stationary truck on expressway, 3 killed
BNP to bring out mass procession in capital on Saturday
Russian FM Lavrov to visit Dhaka on Thursday
Dhaka-Bhanga route train to run on trial on Thursday
Chevron pioneering clean energy amidst climate change challenges
Gas cylinder blast: Death toll rises to six as another fisherman dies at CMCH
Gold stolen case transferred to DB, Customs officials being quizzed
Obaidul Quader's sister Ferdous Ara passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft