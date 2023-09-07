Video
Thursday, 7 September, 2023
Fakhrul flays city mayors for failing to arrest spread of dengue

Published : Thursday, 7 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Staff Correspondent


BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam on Wednesday said Dhaka city is facing the worst dengue outbreak because two mayors and commissioners of the two city corporations are unelected and they have no accountability to the people.

He said it after inaugurating a blood donation programme at Health and Hope Hospital in the capital organized by BNP executive committee member Tabith Awwal, who contested in the last Dhaka North city corporation polls as a BNP mayoral candidate.
Earlier, Fakhrul inaugurated another blood donation programme at Samaritan Hospital arranged by Ishraque Hossain, who vied for the mayoral post in Dhaka South city polls in 2018.

Two BNP mayoral candidates arranged the blood donation programme to stand by the dengue-affected people as the two city corporations are grappling with a serious dengue outbreak.

Fakhrul Islam demanded the resignation of the mayors of Dhaka South and North city for their failure to tackle the dengue situation and ensure the health safety of the dwellers of the two parts of the cities.

He said, "The government and the two city corporations have completely failed to control the dengue epidemic. They're actually completely failing to provide healthcare."

He said, "There's massive corruption in the name of procuring pesticides and medicines to kill Aedes mosquitoes by the city corporations. It turns out that those medicines are worthless and not helping to kill the mosquitoes."




